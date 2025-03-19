user
India's AI advancements to drive global innovation, says Bill Gates

Gates said that he's spoken to Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw to ensure the participation of India in the upcoming AI Summit to benefit countries, especially from the Global South.

Microsoft's former CEO Bill Gates on Wednesday hailed India's achievements in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), adding that the country's leadership in AI will drive innovation worldwide. Addressing an event "Future Forward"--an action-driven forum that brings together global industry leaders, policymakers, investors, and changemakers to drive real-world collaboration and impact, the Gates Foundation Chairman said, "Similar to how DPI (Digital Public Infrastructure) has garnered global attention, India's leadership in AI will drive innovation worldwide."

"I recently spoke with the Minister of Electronics and Information Technology about the upcoming AI summit, which I believe will be a fantastic opportunity. The foundation will ensure that governments, especially from the Global South, participate and benefit from India's advancements," he added speaking during the event in New Delhi.

Explaining the benefits, Gates said that AI will accelerate advancements in areas like mRNA vaccines, agricultural innovation, and the fight against malnutrition. By gathering and analysing data, we can make targeted interventions and eliminate the barriers that hold people back, he added.

The Gates Foundation chairman also hailed the capabilities of Indian companies in developing low-cost, high-quality vaccines and the country's healthcare sector. Gates also commended the country's vaccine production capabilities. Through partnerships with companies like Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech, and IRI, India has played a key role in producing affordable, high-quality vaccines that are used globally.

"Without Indian innovation, vaccines wouldn't be as affordable or accessible," he added. With ongoing partnerships and investments in digital infrastructure, health, and education, Gates stated that India is well-positioned to continue its transformative journey, inspiring progress on a global scale.

A few days ago, Gates said that the visit to India is his third visit in three years. "India is a place where big challenges meet even bigger ambitions, and where innovation is transforming lives at an incredible scale. Every time I'm there, I see firsthand how much progress is being made in public health, agriculture, and technology. And I come away with new ideas, because India is full of smart, ambitious people tackling some of the world's hardest problems in creative ways," Gates wrote in his blog.

