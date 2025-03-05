Indian stock markets open strong even as Trump's reciprocal tariffs loom from April 2

The BSE Sensex started the session 162.63 points higher at 73,152.56, while the Nifty 50 gained 52.85 points, opening at 22,135.50. Market breadth showed 30 Nifty companies advancing, while 20 declined, reflecting cautious optimism among investors.

Indian stock markets open strong even as Trump's reciprocal tariffs loom from April 2 AJR
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 5, 2025, 10:14 AM IST

Indian stock markets opened in the green on Wednesday, despite US President announcing reciprocal tariffs from April 2 on Tuesday (Local Time). Companies across Japan to Mexico braced for higher prices, lower demand, and supply chain disruptions, as business and consumer confidence weakened due to the new U.S. trade policies.

The BSE Sensex started the session 162.63 points higher at 73,152.56, while the Nifty 50 gained 52.85 points, opening at 22,135.50. Market breadth showed 30 Nifty companies advancing, while 20 declined, reflecting cautious optimism among investors.

Among the top Nifty performers, M&M, Power Grid, HCL Tech, BPCL, and Adani Ports led the gains. On the other hand, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, SBI Life, HDFC Bank, and Sun Pharma were the biggest laggards in early trade.

Ajay Bagga, Banking and Market Expert, said, "Trump Tariffs impacted global markets on Tuesday with companies from Japan to Mexico bracing for disruptions, higher prices and lower demand as business and consumer confidence is hurt by the unpredictable Trump policy regime. This morning, China has announced a fiscal stimulus, proposing a 4 per cent fiscal deficit for 2025 to achieve a 5 per cent GDP growth under challenges to its exports."

He added, "The tariff actions on friends and foes alike is something not seen since the 1930s protectionism at the height of the Great Depression." Despite strong domestic economic momentum, Bagga warned that global pessimism could weigh on investor sentiment, leading to a cautious market outlook.

He said, "For India, there is hope for some kind of an agreement to avoid mutual tariffs with Union Minister Piyush Goyal in the US for discussions. Indian markets will be impacted by the global risk off and despite domestic economic momentum picking up, the global pessimism will translate into a cautious market outlook ."

Akshay Chinchalkar, Head of Research at Axis Securities, said, "The nifty recovered from its initial weakness to finish slightly lower and in doing so ended down for the 10th straight day for the first time in history. There are signs that the broader benchmarks are attempting a recovery, but a trigger is awaited."

While the market opened higher, analysts expect global uncertainties to dictate the near-term trend, particularly with U.S.-India trade talks underway. Investors will also monitor policy responses from major economies as they navigate trade disruptions and economic slowdowns triggered by rising protectionism.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka's smart meter prices soar up to 800%, adding to consumer woes vkp

Karnataka's smart meter prices soar up to 800%, adding to consumer woes

Karnataka faces another burden as KERC approves electricity tariff hike from April 1 vkp

Karnataka faces another burden as KERC approves electricity tariff hike from April 1

Post budget webinar: FM Nirmala Sitharaman calls for swift execution of announcements AJR

Post-budget webinar: FM Nirmala Sitharaman calls for swift execution of announcements

Home loan in India: Know eligibility, interest rates and application process AJR

Home loan in India: Know eligibility, interest rates and application process

Ayushman Bharat Card: Who can apply, what are the benefits? All you need to know AJR

Ayushman Bharat Card: Who can apply, what are the benefits? All you need to know

Recent Stories

Trump urges Congress to ban and criminalize child sex changes, vows to end 'wokeness' dmn

Trump urges Congress to ban and criminalize child sex changes, vows to end 'wokeness'

Empowering Women: UP Govt to provide scooty for students and set up hostels for working women

Empowering Women: UP Govt to provide scooty for students and set up hostels for working women

Trump thanks Pakistan for help in arrest and extradition of wanted terrorist to US dmn

Trump thanks Pakistan for help in arrest and extradition of wanted terrorist to US

Career Guide: 5 best universities to study Quantum Mechanics in India iwh

Career Guide: 5 best universities to study Quantum Mechanics in India

Holi 2025: Affordable home decor ideas for colorful celebration NTI

Holi 2025: Affordable home decor ideas for colorful celebration

Recent Videos

Fire Breaks Out in Nashik Car Garage; No Casualties Reported

Fire Breaks Out in Nashik Car Garage; No Casualties Reported

Video Icon
Top 10 Holi Songs - Rang Barse, Balam Pichkari & More | Nonstop Holi 2025 Song

Top 10 Holi Songs - Rang Barse, Balam Pichkari & More | Nonstop Holi 2025 Song

Video Icon
IND vs AUS Score: Shami Shines as India Restricts Australia to 264!

IND vs AUS Score: Shami Shines as India Restricts Australia to 264!

Video Icon
Nitish Kumar Claims Credit for Lalu Yadav’s Rise in Heated Exchange with Tejashwi

Nitish Kumar Claims Credit for Lalu Yadav’s Rise in Heated Exchange with Tejashwi

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Renowned Urologist Dies by Suicide, Leaves Note ‘Old Age Affecting Work'

Kerala Pulse | Renowned Urologist Dies by Suicide, Leaves Note ‘Old Age Affecting Work'

Video Icon