Indian equity markets opened in the green after two days of losses. Sensex opened at 76,545.21 and Nifty at 23,897.65, trading up 0.21% despite concerns over US-Iran conflict and monsoon progress. Major gainers included Eternal and Titan.

Indian Markets Open Strong

The Indian equity markets opened in the positive territory on Wednesday after two straight sessions of losses, even as concerns persisted over a potential escalation in the US-Iran conflict and weaker-than-expected monsoon progress. Sensex opened higher at 76,545.21 as against the previous close of 76,478.67, while Nifty opened at 23,897.65, slightly above the previous close of 23,865.75. At the time of writing this article, Sensex was trading in the green, at 76,641.95, up 163.28 points or 0.21 per cent, while Nifty was trading at 23,916.20, up 50.45 points or 0.21 per cent.

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Top Gainers and Losers

On BSE, Eternal, Titan, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, TCS, Reliance, Maruti, ITC, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, Indi Go, among others, were the major gainers. Meanwhile, NTPC, Trent, SBI, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance, among others, were the major losers.

Sectoral Trends and Key Indicators

Sector wise, major industries started the session in the green with Nifty Media emerging as the top gainer, surging over a per cent. At the same time, all the sectors in the Nifty Broad Market were trading in the green. India Vix was seen trading at 2.38 per cent at the time of writing this article. Rupee opened flat at 94.66 per USD.

Commodity Market Update

In the commodity market, Gold prices extended their decline after hitting a seven-month low in the previous session, as weakening expectations of a lasting US-Iran peace deal stoked inflation concerns and strengthened bets on further Federal Reserve rate hikes. Spot gold was down 0.6 per cent at USD 3,981.69 per ounce, as of 0112 GMT. Brent crude was trading at USD 73.29 per barrel at the time of writing this article.

Market Analysis

Ajay Bagga, banking and market expert, noted, "As we enter the final six months of the year, the macro matrix is rotating. The sharp correction in oil prices back to pre-conflict levels provides a massive fiscal cushion for import-dependent nations like India, paving the way for a potential corporate margin expansion in the upcoming quarters."

As per the analyst, "The first half of 2026 has drawn to a close, leaving behind a fascinating tale of two macro realities. While global markets--spearheaded by a relentless, AI-fueled bull run in the United States--surged to historic highs, Indian equities faced a harsh, wintery period of consolidation and foreign capital flight. A dramatic geopolitical flashpoint in the Middle East early in the year sent oil prices spiking toward $153 a barrel, introducing sharp volatility across asset classes. As those structural supply-chain threats begin to moderate at mid-year, a clear divergence remains between AI and US optimism and India's valuation resets." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)