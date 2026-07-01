On July 1, gold and silver prices rose in domestic markets, supported by firm global cues and sustained investor demand. Gold is favored as a safe-haven asset during economic uncertainty, while silver benefits from both investment and industrial use.

Gold prices traded higher across the domestic bullion market on Wednesday, July 1, supported by firm global cues and sustained investor demand. Silver also remained firm, with prices holding steady across major cities, as investors continued to track international market movements and economic developments.

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According to the latest retail rates, New Delhi recorded 24-carat gold at Rs 14,220 per gram, 22-carat gold at Rs 13,036 per gram. Silver was priced at Rs 153 per gram, or Rs 2,34,900 per kilogram.

Gold and Silver Rates Today (July 1)

City 24K Gold (Rs /gram) 22K Gold (Rs /gram) Silver (Rs /kg)

New Delhi Rs 1,42,200 Rs 1,30,360 Rs 2,34,900

Mumbai Rs 1,42,050 Rs 1,30,210 Rs 2,34,900

Kolkata Rs 1,42,050 Rs 1,30,210 Rs 2,34,900

Chennai Rs 14,3990 Rs 1,31,990 Rs 2,44,900

Bengaluru Rs 1,42,050 Rs 1,30,210 Rs 2,34,900

Hyderabad Rs 1,42,050 Rs 1,30,210 Rs 2,44,900

The gains in gold prices mirrored positive trends in global bullion markets. Investors remained focused on expectations surrounding interest rate decisions by major central banks, movements in the US dollar and geopolitical developments, all of which continue to influence precious metal prices. Market experts say gold remains a preferred safe-haven asset during periods of economic uncertainty, while silver continues to draw support from both investment demand and its widespread industrial use.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), bullion traded with a positive bias during early trade, reflecting firm international sentiment. Analysts believe volatility may persist in the coming sessions as markets react to key economic data releases and policy signals from global central banks.

Consumers planning to purchase gold jewellery or silver articles are advised to check the latest city-wise rates before buying, as bullion prices are revised frequently in line with international trends. Final retail prices may vary depending on making charges, GST and individual jewellers' pricing policies.