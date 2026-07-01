The US Department of Commerce lifted export controls on Anthropic's Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5 AI models. The approval follows a two-week collaborative review. Anthropic confirmed it will begin restoring access to the models soon.

Immediately after United States Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick announced that the US government had worked with Anthropic to analyse and approve its frontier AI model, Fable 5, the artificial intelligence company said it had received notice that the Department of Commerce had lifted export controls on Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5, paving the way for the restoration of access to the models.

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US Govt, Anthropic Announce Lifting of Controls

In a post on X, Lutnick said, "Over the past two weeks, we have worked closely with Anthropic to analyze and approve Fable 5 to ensure alignment across the US Government and strengthen America's leadership in AI."

Soon after, Anthropic confirmed the development in a separate post on X, saying, "We've received notice that the Department of Commerce has lifted export controls on Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5. We'll begin restoring access tomorrow, and will share an update soon. We're grateful to our users for their patience, and to everyone who worked with us on redeploying the models."

Background on Export Restrictions

The export restrictions had been imposed by the US Department of Commerce earlier this month amid concerns over the deployment of advanced frontier AI systems and their potential national security implications. The controls temporarily restricted the export and availability of Anthropic's latest AI models while the company engaged with the US government on a review process.

Collaborative Review Leads to Approval

Lutnick's statement indicates that the Department of Commerce and Anthropic worked together over the past two weeks to evaluate Fable 5 and ensure that the model met the US government's requirements before approval.

While Anthropic's announcement confirms that the review process has concluded and that the export controls on Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5 have now been lifted, the company said it would begin restoring access to the models from Thursday and would provide a further update on the rollout.

The development marks a shift from temporary regulatory restrictions to a collaborative oversight approach, with the US government and a leading AI developer working together on the evaluation of frontier AI models. The decision is also likely to allow Anthropic to resume wider deployment of Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5 after the temporary suspension caused by the export controls. (ANI)