SEBI Chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey highlighted growing investor confidence, citing 13.6 crore investors and 1 lakh new Demat accounts daily. He also stressed the need for financial literacy to bridge the gap between awareness and participation.

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Friday highlighted the growing confidence of Indian investors in the country's capital markets, noting a significant increase in participation. Speaking at the India International Trade Fair 2025 that began in national capital on Friday, Pandey said that as of October 2025, India has nearly 13.6 crore investors holding more than 21 crore Demat accounts, signalling a strong faith in the market. Additionally, about one lakh new Demat accounts are being opened every day, reflecting growing interest, especially among retail investors, he added.

Investor Confidence and Market Growth

"Today, if you look at India's capital markets, people are investing enthusiastically, which clearly shows that public trust in our markets is continuously increasing. Over the past few years, the number of investors has also been rising rapidly," he added.

He further added that nearly one lakh new Demat accounts are being opened every day. More than Rs 80 trillion has been invested in our mutual fund industry, which means it has grown more than sevenfold in just one decade, Pandey added.

Bridging the Awareness-Participation Gap

SEBI chairperson also spoke about the challenges associated with this growth, stressing the need for heightened awareness and financial literacy. "Recent investor surveys conducted in 2025 have revealed some key insights. It has come to light that while 63 per cent of households in India are aware of securities market products, only 9.5 per cent are actually investing in them," he said, adding that this gap between awareness and participation underscores the importance of enhancing investor education and trust.

Pandey stated that SEBI has rolled out several initiatives aimed at investor protection and awareness to tackle the concerns. These include nationwide investor awareness programs in collaboration with market institutions, the introduction of validated UPI handles and SEBI Check facilities to ensure safe transactions, and the ability for investors to freeze or block their accounts in case of suspicious activity, he added.

Moreover, SEBI has launched the MITRA platform to track inactive mutual fund folios and ensure compliance with KYC norms, minimizing the risk of fraud. The regulator has also mandated that intermediaries can only contact investors through designated numbers, ensuring transparency.

Strengthening Governance and Transparency

Separately, talking to the media, Pandey indicated that the report of the High-Level Committee on Conflict of Interest, disclosures, and related governance matters concerning SEBI's Members and officials is expected to be taken up at the regulator's next board meeting.

The committee's recommendations are aimed at strengthening transparency, tightening disclosure requirements, and further enhancing institutional integrity within the regulatory framework. The next SEBI Board meeting is scheduled for December 17, where the report is likely to be discussed in detail. (ANI)