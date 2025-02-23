Indian hospitality boom: Demand to outstrip supply in next 3-4 years, says report

This growth has resulted in a sharp increase in Average Room Rates (ARRs) and occupancy levels, the report says. It adds that the sector is expected to be in a long-term upcycle, supported by shifts in consumer preferences, rising disposable incomes, and increased travel spending.

Indian hospitality boom: Demand to outstrip supply in next 3-4 years, says report AJR
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 23, 2025, 9:56 AM IST

The demand in the Indian hospitality sector will outpace supply over the next three to four years, as the sector witnessed a sharp rebound post-pandemic and recorded a outstanding performance over the past three years, according to a report by Yes Securities. "We believe the uptrend is likely to continue over the next 3 years, though the increase will be more gradual. This is because of sustained momentum in demand, which is expected to outpace supply growth. At an industry level, over FY24-29E, demand is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4 per cent vs. a supply CAGR of 9 per cent," the report added.

Explaining the rationale behind the optimism, the report added that the sector has experienced a significant post-pandemic rebound, driven by the revival of both domestic and international tourism, as well as strong demand from the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector which is likely to maintain the pace.

This growth has resulted in a sharp increase in Average Room Rates (ARRs) and occupancy levels, the report says. It adds that the sector is expected to be in a long-term upcycle, supported by shifts in consumer preferences, rising disposable incomes, and increased travel spending.

The report highlighted that over the next few years, demand is projected to outpace supply, particularly in the markets where supply growth is constrained. As per the report, luxury and upscale segments, which currently make up about 56 percent of existing supply, will likely see increased demand, contributing to higher ARRs and occupancy levels.

The overall industry is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.4 per cent from FY24 to FY29, outpacing supply growth at 9 percent, the report says.

As per the report, the MICE demand is also expected to grow, supported by India's rising global significance and new infrastructure like convention centers in cities like Mumbai, New Delhi, and Jaipur.

These developments will boost demand for both rooms and event spaces, further enhancing the hospitality sector's performance, the report adds.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

India not just adopting AI, but defining its governance': FM Nirmala Sitharaman AJR

'India not just adopting AI, but defining its governance': FM Nirmala Sitharaman

India's GDP growth likely to improve to 6.2 pc in Q3FY25 from 5.4 pc in Q2FY25: Union Bank of India

India's GDP growth likely to improve to 6.2 pc in Q3FY25 from 5.4 pc in Q2FY25: Union Bank of India

Global Investors Summit 2025: Kerala gears Up for investment boom AJR

Global Investors Summit 2025: Kerala gears Up for investment boom

Indian banks brace for margin squeeze as RBI eyes more rate cuts AJR

Indian banks brace for margin squeeze as RBI eyes more rate cuts

India must focus on exports in electronics, chemicals, and energy to meet 2047 goal: Report AJR

India must focus on exports in electronics, chemicals, and energy to meet 2047 goal: Report

Recent Stories

Shraddha Kapoor enjoys pani puri at wedding event, jokes 'ginna bhool hayi...' in viral video [watch] NTI

Shraddha Kapoor enjoys pani puri at wedding event, jokes 'ginna bhool hayi...' in viral video [watch]

Champions Trophy, IND vs PAK: Will Rohit-Kohli be able to continue their consistency against arch-rivals? dmn

Champions Trophy, IND vs PAK: Will Rohit-Kohli be able to continue their consistency against arch-rivals?

Dragon Box Office Collection Day 2: Pradeep Ranganathan's film collects THIS much; Check HERE NTI

Dragon Box Office Collection Day 2: Pradeep Ranganathan's film collects THIS much; Check HERE

'In more pain...': Pope Francis remains in critical condition, not at immediate risk of death: Vatican shk

'In more pain...': Pope Francis remains in critical condition, not at immediate risk of death: Vatican

Telangana tunnel collapse: NDRF ramps up rescue ops as 8 workers remain trapped behind 200 metres of debris shk

Telangana tunnel collapse: NDRF ramps up rescue ops as 8 workers remain trapped behind 200 metres of debris

Recent Videos

Infographic Hub | 💻How Digital Age is Making Us Impulsive, Affecting Free and Independent Thinking

Infographic Hub | 💻How Digital Age is Making Us Impulsive, Affecting Free and Independent Thinking

Video Icon
India Vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025: THESE 6 Players' Game is Must-Watch!

India Vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025: THESE 6 Players' Game is Must-Watch!

Video Icon
Asianet News Rewind | When Netanyahu Warned Hezbollah's Nasrallah of Israel's 'Lethal' Power

Asianet News Rewind | When Netanyahu Warned Hezbollah's Nasrallah of Israel's 'Lethal' Power

Video Icon
IND vs PAK: When and Where to Watch India-Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 Match?

IND vs PAK: When and Where to Watch India-Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 Match?

Video Icon
FBI Director Kash Patel 's GUJRATI Roots Can Be Traced Back to THIS Village

FBI Director Kash Patel 's GUJRATI Roots Can Be Traced Back to THIS Village

Video Icon