The Indian auto industry began FY 2026-27 with strong double-digit growth in April 2026. According to SIAM data, passenger vehicles, three-wheelers, and two-wheelers saw significant year-on-year increases in sales, marking a robust start.

The domestic automobile industry started FY 2026-27 on a strong note with passenger vehicles, three-wheelers and two-wheelers posting high double-digit growth in April 2026, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Wednesday.

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The total production of Passenger Vehicles, Three-Wheelers, Two-Wheelers and Quadricycles stood at 29,22,427 units in April 2026.

Overall Sales Performance: April 2026

Passenger vehicle sales rose to 4,37,312 units in April 2026, registering a growth of 25.4 per cent compared to April 2025. Three-wheeler sales stood at 65,668 units, up 32.8 per cent year-on-year, while two-wheeler sales increased to 18,72,691 units, marking a growth of 28.4 per cent over the same month last year.

SIAM Director General on Market Momentum

Commenting on the performance, SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said the industry continued the momentum seen in the second half of FY 2025-26. "Continuing with the momentum of the second half of FY 2025-26, the first month of FY 2026-27, posted high double-digit growth in Passenger Vehicles, Three-Wheelers and Two-Wheelers," he said.

Menon said Passenger Vehicles recorded their highest-ever sales of 4.37 lakh units in April 2026. Three-wheelers also achieved their highest-ever sales of 0.66 lakh units during the month. "Though there are concerns of high commodity prices emanating from the disruptions in West Asia, Industry has been witnessing good demand," Menon added.

Segment-Wise Sales Deep Dive

Passenger Vehicles

In the passenger vehicle segment, total domestic sales increased from 3,48,847 units in April 2025 to 4,37,312 units in April this year.

Three-Wheelers

In the three-wheeler category, passenger carrier sales rose from 40,167 units to 52,655 units, while goods carrier sales increased sharply from 8,135 units to 11,806 units. E-cart sales also rose from 309 units to 479 units. However, E-rickshaw sales declined from 830 units in April 2025 to 728 units in April 2026.

Two-Wheelers

Among two-wheelers, scooter sales grew from 5,48,370 units to 6,91,993 units, while motorcycle sales increased from 8,71,666 units to 11,38,452 units during the same period. Moped sales also rose from 38,748 units to 42,246 units.

SIAM also shared that data for BMW, Mercedes, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and Volvo Auto were not available, while Tata Motors domestic sales data was included only in the total passenger vehicle numbers. (ANI)

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