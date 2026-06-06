RBI announced measures to attract $40-75 billion in capital inflows to strengthen the rupee. The Monetary Policy Committee held the repo rate at 5.25% but revised FY27 GDP growth down to 6.6% and CPI inflation up to 5.1%, say research reports.

The Reserve Bank of India's announcements after the monetary policy committee meeting are some measures aimed at flipping the rupee narrative from depreciation risk to inflows, SBI research and Kotak Securities said in their respective research reports.

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SBI projects at least $40 billion of capital flows that could pull the rupee back toward 92-93 levels, while Kotak estimates the full package may bring $50-75 billion. Both houses expect the MPC to pause in August, keeping the repo rate at 5.25% with a "neutral" stance, even as inflation vigilance rises and growth forecasts are trimmed.

MPC Stance and Economic Outlook

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously held the repo at 5.25% and retained neutrality. RBI cut FY27 real GDP growth 30 bps to 6.6% on weak global demand, supply chain disruptions and El Nino risks. Q3 growth was lowered 50 bps to 6.5%. CPI inflation for FY27 was revised up 50 bps to 5.1%, with Q3 at 5.9% and Q4 at 5.4%. Core CPI rose 30 bps to 4.7%.

SBI notes the policy language has shifted toward "inflation vigilance and external sector defense" while signaling calm to avoid speculative attacks on the rupee. RBI emphasized that rupee moves are sometimes out of sync with fundamentals, pushing back on calls for it to weaken toward 100.

Measures to Boost Capital Inflows

The forward-looking impact comes from a slew of capital-flow reforms. RBI expanded the Fully Accessible Route to include new 15-, 30- and 40-year G-secs and removed the 30% short-maturity limit. With Rs 1.5 lakh crore of the new tenors yet to be issued and Rs 4.06 lakh crore headroom under the general route, SBI expects stronger FPI demand, lower long-end yields, lower government borrowing costs and better liquidity.

Government tax exemption on interest and capital gains for FPIs adds post-tax returns of Rs 4,000-5,000 crore plus Rs 500-1,000 crore, strengthening India's case for global bond index inclusion.

Liberalized Investment Norms

Kotak also flagged liberalization of equity investment limits for NRIs/OCIs and all PROIs without SEBI registration.

Incentives for Foreign Deposits and Borrowing

For the currency, RBI is bearing full hedging costs at 2.5% annually on fresh 3-5 year FCNR(B) deposits till Sept 30, 2026, plus SLR/CRR costs. SBI sees banks offering 5.5%+ rates, similar to the $34 billion mobilized in 2013, as 5-year tenors reduce rollover risk.

A concessional FX swap for 3-5 year PSU ECBs till September 30 should accelerate overseas borrowing by PFC, REC, NTPC after ECB/FCCB flows fell 30% in FY26 to $42.9 billion. Kotak notes this gives a breather to domestic capital markets and improves visibility for India Inc overseas.

RBI also restored export proceeds realization to 9 months from 15 months, bringing forex in faster.

Market Reaction and Future Outlook

The market witnessed immediate reaction with rupee appreciating 50 paise, 10-40 year G-sec yields down 4-5 bps, 2-3 year corporate bond yields down 20-25 bps, OIS curve down 10-15 bps.

On rates, SBI believes RBI will "look through inflation prints" and expects an August pause, with growth considerations trumping aggressive hikes. Kotak, however, sees ~50 bps of hikes likely in FY27 given the 5.1% inflation projection, though markets have already discounted 50-75 bps.

Liquidity remains in surplus at ~Rs 1.39 lakh crore in June so far, and drawdowns of government cash balances plus monsoon currency return should aid banking system liquidity in the near term. (ANI)