An India-flagged LPG vessel, 'Green Asha', with 15,400 tonnes of LPG, has successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz and reached JNPA. This marks a key milestone for India's energy supply chain amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

LPG Vessel 'Green Asha' Arrives Safely at JNPA

An India-flagged LPG vessel 'Green Asha' carrying 15,400 tonnes of LPG has successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz and reached Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), marking a key milestone amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

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According to a government statement shared on social media, the vessel has moored at JNPA's liquid berth operated by BPCL-IOCL on Thursday. It stated, "Green Asha --an India-flagged LPG vessel that has successfully crossed the #StraitofHormuz, has moored at JNPA's liquid berth operated by BPCL-IOCL today".

The arrival is significant as it is the first such LPG vessel to reach JNPA since the onset of the war involving Iran, the United States, and Israel. The government stated that the vessel, its cargo, and all crew members are safe and secure.

It added that the successful arrival highlights the resilience of maritime operations in ensuring uninterrupted energy supplies even under complex geopolitical conditions. "This arrival highlights the ability of maritime operations to function amid complex geopolitical conditions while ensuring the steady supply of essential LPG to the nation," the government said.

Government Assures Stable Energy Supply

Meanwhile, Neeraj Mittal, Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, reiterated that the LPG supply situation in the country remains stable despite the ongoing tensions.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Mittal said that vessels have continued to arrive through the Strait of Hormuz without disruption. "Ships have been continuously coming even when there was a blockage. It takes its normal travel time. We are not talking about any delay in crossing the Strait," he said.

He added that the government is closely monitoring the situation on a daily basis and is prepared to take any necessary action if required. "The government is reviewing this on a daily basis. If any change has to be made, it will be done," Mittal said.

The successful docking of the 'Green Asha' comes at a time when concerns were being raised over potential disruptions in energy supplies due to tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy route. (ANI)