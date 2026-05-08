India and the EU have finalised a landmark free trade agreement, dubbed the 'Mother of All Deals'. The pact covers two billion people and a third of global trade, with Commerce Ministry's Darpan Jain outlining its vast scope and significance.

By Shailesh Yadav New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): India and the European Union have concluded what officials are calling one of the most comprehensive free trade agreements in history, a 1,000-plus page document covering two billion people, one-fourth of global GDP, and nearly one-third of all global trade.

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A Landmark Deal: Scope and Economic Weight

Addressing a gathering at the Federation of European Business in India (FEBI) Meet on "Decoding EU-India FTA", organised in cooperation with the Delegation of the European Union to India, Darpan Jain, Additional Secretary in the Commerce Ministry, laid out the scale and significance of the landmark deal. Shedding light on why the EU-India FTA has earned the title of the "Mother of All Deals," Jain pointed to its sheer scope, a 1,000-plus page agreement bridging two of the world's largest economic blocs, encompassing two billion people, one-fourth of global GDP, and a third of all global trade, making it unlike any trade deal concluded before.

A presentation by the Additional Secretary at the event laid bare the sheer economic weight of the two partners. India's GDP stands at USD 3.91 trillion against the EU's USD 19.42 trillion, while the EU's population of 450 million complements India's 1.45 billion, together accounting for nearly two billion consumers. The GDP per capita contrast is equally stark: USD 2,696 for India versus USD 43,145 for the EU, underscoring the complementary nature of the two economies and the immense growth potential the FTA unlocks.

Bilateral Trade Snapshot

On bilateral trade, the numbers are already substantial. In goods, India exported USD 75.76 billion to the EU and imported USD 60.66 billion, resulting in a total goods trade of USD 136.42 billion and a trade surplus of USD 15.10 billion in India's favour for 2024-25. In services, bilateral trade stood at USD 82.91 billion in 2024, with India exporting USD 46.73 billion and importing USD 36.18 billion -- a surplus of USD 10.55 billion.

"One third of global trade is covered by this agreement," Jain told the audience, noting that the FTA encompasses roughly USD 11 trillion of the USD 33 trillion in total global trade. The deal's coverage is sweeping: 99.5% of trade value and 96.8% of tariff lines are included, making it, by Jain's own description, the most comprehensive package India has negotiated with any partner.

Key Sectors in India-EU Trade

A closer look at the trade flows reveals the natural complementarity between the two economies -- and the sectors that stand to gain most from the FTA. India's top exports to the EU in April-March 2025 were led by petroleum products at USD 15.01 billion, followed by telecom instruments at USD 7.46 billion, electric machinery and equipment at USD 3.25 billion, iron and steel at USD 3.05 billion, and drug formulations and biologicals at USD 2.85 billion. Readymade garments, including cotton accessories (USD 2.84 billion) and pearl and precious stones (USD 1.86 billion), rounded out a diverse export basket that spans energy, technology, manufacturing, and textiles.

On the import side, India sourced aircraft, spacecraft and parts worth USD 5.58 billion from the EU, followed by industrial machinery for dairy and allied sectors at USD 5.14 billion, telecom instruments at USD 4.29 billion, electric machinery and equipment at USD 2.99 billion, and medical and scientific instruments at USD 2.47 billion. Electronics components, precious stones, electronics instruments, and residual chemical products also figured prominently -- reflecting India's growing appetite for high-technology and capital goods from Europe.

Dramatic Tariff Reductions on Goods

Perhaps the most consequential dimension of the agreement is the dramatic tariff reduction it sets in motion on goods trade. A presentation by Jain showed the scale of concessions being offered by both sides, and the transformation is striking. On India's side, sectors that have long been facing high duties on exports to the EU are set to move to zero or near-zero tariffs. Marine products, currently attracting duties of up to 26%, will drop to 0% on almost all products. Chemicals (currently up to 12.8%), plastics and rubber (up to 6.5%), gems and jewellery (up to 4%), base metals (up to 10%), and railway, aircraft, ship and boat components (up to 7.7%) are all headed to zero on nearly all products. Critically for Indian textiles, apparel and clothing, and leather and footwear -- all currently taxed at up to 12-17% -- will move to 0%, a major win for Indian exporters.

After FTA, the EU will get similar concessions. Machinery and electrical equipment, currently attracting tariffs of up to 44%, will be reduced to 0% for almost all products. Aircraft and spacecraft duties of up to 11% will go to zero. Optical, medical and surgical equipment, currently up to 27.5%, will attract 0% on 90% of products. Plastics (up to 16.5%), chemicals (up to 22%), and pharmaceuticals (currently 11%) will all move to zero on almost all products. Together, these concessions signal a fundamental reshaping of the India-EU goods trade landscape, with Indian exporters gaining dramatically improved access to one of the world's wealthiest consumer markets, and European manufacturers securing a foothold in one of the world's fastest-growing ones.

Expanded Market Access in Services

The agreement spans trade in goods, trade in services, technical barriers, trade remedies, customs and trade facilitation, good regulatory practices, support for small and medium enterprises, and intellectual property a breadth that reflects years of negotiation on both sides. On market access in services, the EU has offered its best-ever terms across 144 subsectors, with areas of particular interest to India including IT and ITeS, professional services, other business services, and education services. India, in turn, has offered access in 102 subsectors covering key EU priorities such as maritime transport, financial services, telecommunications, and environmental services.

Gains in Digital Services and Professional Mobility

One of the agreement's standout features is its treatment of digitally delivered services, a critical area for India. EU commitments in this space are expected to significantly expand India's Global Capability Centre (GCC) footprint and strengthen its dominant position in digitally delivered services globally. On the movement of professionals long a sticking point in India-EU negotiations, the deal delivers. The EU has agreed to an assured visa regime for temporary entry across multiple categories, including business visitors, intra-corporate transferees, contractual service suppliers, and independent professionals.

Addressing Challenges and Future-Proofing the Pact

The agreement also charts a path through some of the thorniest bilateral friction points. On the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), a measure India has strongly contested, both sides have agreed on a dedicated annex providing for Most Favoured Nation treatment and a technical dialogue framework. An accompanying Memorandum of Understanding establishes an EU-India Partnership Platform on Climate Support.

Crucially, the two sides have agreed to set up a dedicated and expedited mechanism to address trade disruptions caused by existing or future regulations, a safeguard designed to prevent regulatory surprises from derailing market access gains. A Non-Violation Complaints provision adds another layer of protection, allowing either party to seek remedies for measures that, while not technically breaching the agreement, effectively nullify its benefits.

Perhaps most significantly, the agreement is designed as a living document, one that can evolve alongside changing technologies, trade patterns, and regulatory environments. It embeds multiple review, consultation, and response mechanisms to handle new and unforeseen challenges as they arise. "The agreement relies on strong stewardship and trust to deliver gains for both sides," Jain said, summing up what both blocs are counting on as they move toward implementation.

For India, a country that has often been cautious about deep trade commitments, the EU FTA marks a strategic inflection point -- one that officials hope will open global opportunities not just bilaterally, but for both blocs on the world stage. (ANI)