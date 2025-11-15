At the CII Summit, India's Piyush Goyal and Venezuela's Hector Silva discussed expanding economic ties beyond oil. Venezuela invited Indian investment in its vast critical mineral reserves, and Goyal pushed to revive their joint committee.

India, Venezuela to Deepen Economic Ties

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held a bilateral meeting on Saturday with Minister of Ecological Mining Development of Venezuela, Hector Silva, on the sidelines of the 30th CII Partnership Summit held in Visakhapatnam.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

During the meeting, the Venezuelan side expressed interest in expanding economic engagement with India beyond the oil sector, including cooperation in critical minerals and attracting Indian investment, said a statement from India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

India Proposes Key Cooperation Areas

Minister Goyal emphasized the need to reactivate the India-Venezuela Joint Committee Mechanism, whose last meeting was held a decade ago. He noted that ONGC's ongoing operations in Venezuela provide scope for deeper collaboration in mining and exploration. He suggested that Venezuela may consider accepting the Indian Pharmacopeia to facilitate pharmaceutical trade and highlighted opportunities to enhance cooperation in the automobile sector. He added that India would engage with businesses exploring investment prospects in Venezuela.

Venezuela Showcases Mining Potential at CII Summit

During the session on "Innovation Amidst Global Shifts: Opportunities in Advanced Materials, Semiconductors and Critical Minerals" at the 30th edition of the CII Partnership Summit, Silva said, "Venezuela is widely known as an oil-producing nation, but the world is yet to recognise the true depth of our mining potential." He highlighted Venezuela's vast endowment of strategic minerals and invited responsible international partnerships to develop domestic exploration, processing and value-addition.

Vast Mineral Reserves Highlighted

"Our country possesses 340 million tonnes of nickel, 1.6 billion tonnes of iron ore, 340 million tonnes of bauxite, and over a billion tonnes of coal," he said, adding that certified gold reserves of 2,700 tonnes -- with an additional nearly 5,000 tonnes awaiting certification, underscore Venezuela's scale of opportunity.

He highlighted Government's transformation agenda that places minerals at the centre of economic diversification and appealed for partners who bring technology, expertise and long-term commitment.

The Minister further added that, "With the right collaborations, Venezuela has the potential to become a major global supplier of critical minerals", while also inviting businesses to engage in responsible investment and local value creation.

Background on India-Venezuela Bilateral Relations

India and Venezuela have always enjoyed cordial relations. There is a similarity of views on major international, political and economic issues. Besides actively promoting bilateral relations, the two countries cooperate in multilateral forums.

The main items of India's exports are mineral fuels and oils and products of their distillation; bituminous substances, pharmaceutical products, cotton, nuclear reactors, boilers, machinery and mechanical appliances, electrical machinery and equipment; sound recorders and reproducers, television image and sound recorders and reproducers, articles of apparel and clothing accessories and miscellaneous chemical products, India-Venezuela bilateral brief available on MEA website said.

Goyal Holds Bilateral Meetings with Other Nations

On the sidelines of the CII Partnership Summit 2025 in Visakhapatnam, Minister Goyal met Gevorg Papoyan, Minister of Economy, Armenia. They explored new avenues for economic cooperation and strategic partnership through strengthening our bilateral trade ties.

Goyal also had an insightful meeting with Rui Miguens de Oliveira, Minister of Industry and Commerce, Angola. They discussed enhancing bilateral trade & investment ties and futher exploring new opportunities for collaboration in key sectors to strengthen the bilateral partnership.

Minister Goyal also held discussions with John Michael Tzoun Sao Yeung Sik Yuen, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Protection, Mauritius. They discussed ways to further boost our bilateral ties by exploring collaboration opportunities in newer avenues including fisheries, non-renewable energy and consumer products among others. (ANI)