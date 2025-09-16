The talks occurred amid recent US tariffs on Indian goods and India's reservations about opening its sensitive agricultural and dairy sectors. The goal is to complete the agreement's first stage by late 2025.

New Delhi [India]: A team of United States officials led by Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia, Brendan Lynch, had "positive and forward-looking" discussions on Tuesday, September 16 with the officials from India's Department of Commerce and it was decided to intensify efforts to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement. Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement that team of officials from the office of United States Trade Representative, led by Chief Negotiator, India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement negotiations, Brendan Lynch visited India on September 16, 2025. "They held discussions with officials from the Department of Commerce, led by the Special Secretary, Department of Commerce on India-US trade ties, including on the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement," it said.



"Acknowledging the enduring importance of bilateral trade between India and the U.S., the discussions were positive and forward looking covering various aspects of the trade deal. It was decided to intensify efforts to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement," the statement added. India and the United States have earlier held five rounds of negotiations for a trade deal. The proposed last round of talks with US in August was postponed. Over the past few months, India and the US have been negotiating for an interim trade deal.

Indian Foreign Policy Under Spotlight

Hemant Jain, President of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, described the recent India-US trade discussions as a victory for Indian foreign policy. He called the talks “very positive,” highlighting the importance of cooperation in today’s interconnected world. “No country can stand alone,” he said, noting that the U.S. is the world’s largest economy while India has the highest population and ranks among the fastest-growing, youngest, and most dynamic economies globally. Jain emphasized that both nations must work together to maintain balance in the global economy. He welcomed the U.S. delegation’s engagement with Indian counterparts, describing the discussions as constructive. He also pointed out that key contentious issues, particularly agricultural and dairy products—which the U.S. had strongly insisted on—were addressed, with the U.S. softening its stance. He expressed optimism that these developments would lead to positive outcomes in the near future.

US President Donald Trump announced 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods in July, even as there were hopes of an interim India-US trade deal that would have otherwise helped avoid elevated tariffs. A few days later, he imposed another 25 per cent tariff, taking the total to 50 per cent, citing India's continued imports of Russian oil. The 50 per cent tariffs came into effect on August 27. India has reservations over the US demand for opening up the agricultural and dairy sectors. Agriculture and dairy are critical and sensitive sectors for India as they provide livelihood to a large section of people. India and the US initiated talks for a just, balanced, and mutually beneficial Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) in March this year, aiming to complete the first stage of the Agreement by October-November 2025.

(with ANI inputs)