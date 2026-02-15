India will host the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, gathering global leaders to discuss responsible AI adoption. Kyndryl and BSA CEOs praised India's defining role, supported by its digital infrastructure and the government's IndiaAI Mission.

India is set to take centre stage in the global artificial intelligence (AI) landscape as it welcomes world leaders, industry executives, and academic experts for the upcoming AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. The summit aims to chart a path for responsible, inclusive, and scalable AI adoption.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Global Leaders Laud India's AI Prowess

Highlighting India's growing influence in the AI ecosystem, Martin Schroeter, Chairman and CEO of global IT services provider Kyndryl, emphasized the country's defining role in shaping the future of artificial intelligence. He noted that India's strong digital public infrastructure has created a robust foundation for innovation at scale. "India is playing a defining role in shaping the future of artificial intelligence, building on robust foundations of digital public infrastructures and designing from the outset to deliver impact at scale. And India has important learning for governments and companies around the world on how technology, when thoughtfully designed, can expand opportunity, drive broad-based inclusion, and enable sustainable long-term growth," he said.

This initiative, he said, reflects the Government of India's commitment to ensuring that AI's next chapter is grounded in responsibility, trust, and inclusion, advancing shared progress for the global South and across the world. "I look forward to the conversations at the AI Impact Summit on how to scale AI responsibly, to build resilience, to translate innovation into real-world outcomes, and to strengthen communities and improve everyday lives," said Schroeter.

Echoing similar sentiments, Victoria Espinel, CEO of the Business Software Alliance (BSA), expressed excitement about attending the summit alongside leaders from BSA member companies that are developing AI solutions for businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. "I am excited to be coming to Delhi for the AI Impact Summit alongside many leaders from BSA who are creating AI solutions for businesses, governments, and organizations around the world. Thank you to Prime Minister Modi and the Government of India for bringing together governments, businesses, and civil society, to advance AI adoption for an inclusive digital future.

These themes resonate well with the core pillars of the AI Impact Summit. People, planet, progress. I look forward to being with other leaders from around the world in Delhi to move forward on AI adoption for positive global impact," said Espinel. Business Software Alliance is a global trade association for the enterprise software industry.

India's National AI Strategy

India's AI strategy is based on the Prime Minister's vision to democratise the use of technology. It aims to address India-centric challenges and create economic and employment opportunities for all Indians.

The IndiaAI Mission

In March 2024, the Government of India launched the IndiaAI mission with an outlay of Rs 10,372 crore for the development of the overall AI ecosystem in the country. In less than 24 months, India AI Mission has set up a foundation for the development of the AI ecosystem in the country.

More than 38 thousand GPUs for a common compute facility have been onboarded, which are being provided to Indian start-ups and academia at an affordable rate. Twelve teams have been shortlisted for the development of indigenous foundational models or Large Language Models. Thirty applications have been approved for developing India-specific AI applications. More than 8000 undergraduate students, 5000 postgraduate students, and 500 PhD students are being supported for talent development.

27 India Data and AI labs have been established, and 543 more have been identified.

Summit Details Announced

India is now set to host the India AI Impact Summit from February 16-20, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, bringing together governments, industry leaders, researchers, startups, students, and citizens from across the world. (ANI)