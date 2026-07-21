The government is diversifying India's export markets by expanding Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), promoting e-commerce, and launching district-specific initiatives, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada informed the Lok Sabha.

The government on Tuesday said it has undertaken a series of measures to diversify India's export markets amid evolving global geopolitical and economic developments, with a focus on expanding free trade agreements (FTAs), promoting cross-border e-commerce and improving market access for exporters.

Expanding Trade Agreements and Promotion

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada said the initiatives include expanding India's network of Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) and Comprehensive Economic Partnership/Cooperation Agreements (CEPAs/CECAs), pursuing trade negotiations with major economies and regions, and undertaking export promotion through the Export Promotion Mission, Indian Missions abroad, Export Promotion Councils, industry associations and other stakeholders.

The government is also implementing district and sector-specific initiatives under the Districts as Export Hubs (DEH) programme and capacity-building measures to strengthen the country's export ecosystem.

Boosting Trade via FTAs

According to the minister, FTAs aim to expand bilateral trade by improving market access, boosting trade and investment, and creating greater export opportunities for Indian industry and farmers. The agreements also seek to provide preferential access to labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, apparel and leather goods while helping address non-tariff barriers through regular engagement with partner countries.

Focus on Cross-Border E-commerce

Highlighting measures to promote cross-border e-commerce, particularly for MSMEs, startups, artisans and small exporters, Prasada said the Export Promotion Mission, launched in 2025 with an outlay of Rs 25,060 crore for FY2025-26 to FY2030-31, aims to strengthen export competitiveness through trade finance support and export facilitation measures.

The government is also implementing the E-Commerce Export Hub initiative on a pilot basis to streamline logistics, customs clearances and other export-related services. It has relaxed export reconciliation requirements for exports of up to Rs 10 lakh, removed the per-consignment value limit for courier exports, and simplified the re-import of rejected and returned goods to facilitate cross-border e-commerce exports.

Other Supporting Initiatives

The minister said initiatives such as the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, the RoDTEP scheme, 65 Export Facilitation Centres set up by the Ministry of MSME, and the International Cooperation Scheme are aimed at reducing logistics costs, supporting exporters and strengthening India's presence in global markets. (ANI)