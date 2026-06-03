India and South Africa agree to enhance bilateral cooperation in key future technologies, including artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing, following talks between Union Minister Jitendra Singh and his SA counterpart.

India and South Africa are strengthening ties in future technologies as a major focus. Both countries on Wednesday agreed to scale up bilateral cooperation in artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure and advanced manufacturing as key priorities for the next phase of engagement, as stated by the Ministry of Science & Technology press release.

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Focus on Innovation and Emerging Technologies

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh held bilateral talks with Dr Nomalungelo Gina, Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation of South Africa. Singh called for taking the India-Africa relationship towards innovation-driven partnerships for economic and societal impact at scale.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that the next phase of India-South Africa engagement must be shaped by emerging technologies, innovation ecosystems, startup partnerships and industry-linked research. He said the two countries possess complementary strengths that can be leveraged to create affordable, scalable and inclusive technological solutions for the developing world, the Ministry said in a release. The Minister noted that "both countries are increasingly contributing to shaping international conversations on science, technology and innovation through platforms such as BRICS, IBSA, G20 and IORA, while also advancing bilateral cooperation across multiple strategic sectors."

Singh further remarked, "India has emerged as one of the world's fastest-growing innovation ecosystems, supported by major national initiatives in artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, cyber-physical systems, digital public infrastructure and startup-led innovation." He said these advancements present new opportunities for collaborative research, technology development and innovation partnerships with South Africa, the release noted.

Key Areas for Intensified Collaboration

As per the Ministry, a major outcome of the discussions was the decision to intensify collaboration in advanced materials and manufacturing, geospatial technologies and digital infrastructure, priority areas identified under the India-South Africa Joint Committee mechanism. Both countries have agreed to accelerate interactions among scientists, institutions and technical experts to transform these focus areas into concrete collaborative programmes and outcomes.

The discussions also highlighted substantial opportunities in biotechnology, genomics, vaccine development, health technologies and pandemic preparedness. Furthermore, "South Africa expressed strong interest in expanding cooperation with India in renewable energy, hydrogen technologies, advanced manufacturing, digital technologies, health sciences, vaccine research and skills development."

Future Engagements

Additionally, Dr. Jitendra Singh invited South Africa's active participation in the BRICS Science, Technology and Innovation Ministerial Meeting scheduled to be held in Chennai in August 2026. Likewise, South Africa invited India to participate in the Science Forum South Africa 2026. (ANI)