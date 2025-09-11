Despite global semiconductor uncertainties, India remains an attractive market for investors due to its focus on diversifying technology and IP retention.

Despite global uncertainties in the semiconductor industry, investors continue to view India as a resilient market, according to a report by Dolat Capital. The report highlighted that the country's focus on diversifying technology sources and strengthening intellectual property (IP) retention has also added to its appeal.

It stated, “Despite global uncertainties, investors see India as resilient, with efforts to diversify technology sources and strengthen IP retention.”

The report also shared that SEMICON India has achieved in just two years what took other regions more than a decade, firmly placing the country among the leading global platforms for semiconductors.

The report highlighted that SEMICON India 2025 has emerged as one of the fastest-growing global semiconductor events.

Highlighting the latest edition, the report shared that it attracted more than 30,000 visitors, featured participation from over 350 companies and 150 speakers, and brought together delegates from 48 countries.

This year's edition also introduced several unique additions such as country pavilions, focused roundtables, and a dedicated workforce pavilion for student mentoring.

The event brought together a wide range of stakeholders including governments, global technology leaders such as ASML, IBM, Micron, Lam Research, Applied Materials, Siemens, and Tata Electronics, alongside startups, EMS providers, and suppliers.

Policy discussions during the event emphasized the importance of moving up the value chain--from electronics manufacturing services (EMS) to component manufacturing, semiconductors, and research and development.

The targets outlined aim to increase value addition in the sector and ensure that Indian-designed chips are integrated into end products.

Under the Rs 76,000 crore SEMICON India 1.0 program, ten projects have already been approved, with the first commercial chips expected to roll out by 2025.

At the 2025 edition, several announcements were made to accelerate India's semiconductor and chip design ecosystem.

The government also reopened the application window for Electronic Design Automation (EDA) tool access under the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme.

Looking ahead, SEMICON India 2026, scheduled for September 16-18, is set to expand its scale and will focus on the India Semiconductor Academy (ISA).

