Optimo Capital, a tech-driven NBFC, secured Rs 100 crore from Punjab National Bank and partnered with Godrej Finance to disburse Rs 200 crore. This move aims to enhance its digital loan-against-property financing for MSMEs in India.

Secures New Funding and Partnership

Optimo Capital, a fast-growing technology-driven NBFC focused on MSME lending, has secured Rs 100 crore from Punjab National Bank and has signed a co-lending partnership with Godrej Finance Limited, to disburse Rs 200 crore over the next 12 months.

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The announcement comes six months after Optimo raised Rs 150 crore in equity funding, led by Blume Ventures and Omnivore, alongside founder Prashant Pitti.

Innovative Lending Model

Optimo is India's first digital secured loan-against-property (LAP) financing for MSMEs, a segment where many entrepreneurs struggle to access timely credit despite having collateral. Optimo's technology-driven lending infrastructure leverages 77 lakh historical mortgage and property transaction records, AI-Agent driven property inspection and valuation, and in-principle loan sanction letters delivered within a few hours.

Strong Financial Performance

Optimo currently manages over Rs 430 crore in assets under management, while maintaining gross NPAs below 0.7 per cent. The company has been profitable since inception (past 22 months) and currently generates Rs 2-3 crore in profit every month.

Receives BBB (Stable) Credit Rating

Optimo recently received a BBB (Stable) credit rating from CARE Ratings, reflecting its disciplined lending practices and stable financial performance.

Expanding Operational Footprint

Today, the company operates more than 51 branches across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, serving MSME borrowers in rural and semi-urban markets and have over 500 employees across various department.

Addressing the MSME Credit Gap

"India's MSME sector continues to face USD 240 billion credit gap despite many businesses having strong collateral," said Prashant Pitti, Founder of Optimo Capital. "By combining technology with disciplined underwriting, we aim to deliver faster and safer credit access for entrepreneurs across India."

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