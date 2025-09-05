Semicon India 2025 showcased India's burgeoning semiconductor industry, attracting 48 countries and nearly 30,000 attendees. Global leaders' presence affirmed India's growing importance in the sector.

The events like Semicon India 2025 highlights that the semiconductor industry in India is growing rapidly with India showcasing that it has the ability to emerge as a powerhouse in the semiconductor sector, stated Ashok Chandak, President, Semi India. In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Chandak said that Semicon India was a significant event where many big announcements took place.

He added that the event clearly reflects the fast growth of India's semiconductor industry and shows how the country will strengthen its global identity in the coming years.

He noted that 48 countries participated in this flagship conference. Till the second day, around 18,000 people had already attended the event, total footfall expected nearly 28,000-30,000.

According to Chandak, the presence of global leaders sharing their knowledge and experience underlines India's importance in this sector.

The event highlighted that the trustworthiness of India is being increasingly recognised worldwide.

The success of Semicon India 2025 also highlights the strength of India's entire semiconductor ecosystem, covering materials, chemicals, gases, start-ups, product creation, manufacturing, appliances, advanced packaging, and fabs, making every part of the value chain important.

The three-day event, held from September 2 to 4, was aimed at building a robust, resilient, and sustainable semiconductor ecosystem in the country.

Semiconductors today are central to modern technology, powering key systems in healthcare, transport, communication, defence, and space.

With increasing digitalisation and automation, they have also become essential for economic security and strategic independence.

India's journey in this sector has moved from vision to reality in just four years, since the launch of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) in 2021. To support this vision, the government announced a Rs 76,000 crore Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, of which Rs 65,000 crore has already been committed.

So far, 10 semiconductor manufacturing projects have been approved, with a cumulative investment of more than Rs 1.60 lakh crore across six states--Gujarat, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh.