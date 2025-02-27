India's economic growth remains strong amid global uncertainties: Report

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) maintained its forecast at 6.4 per cent, while the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also kept its estimate unchanged at 6.5 per cent.

India's economic growth outlook remains stable despite global uncertainties: Report
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Feb 27, 2025, 12:32 PM IST

India's economic growth outlook remains stable despite global uncertainties according to a report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG). The retention of most forecasts indicates confidence in domestic economic resilience, supported by factors such as strong consumption, government infrastructure spending, and a robust services sector.
However, external risks, including geopolitical tensions and global economic slowdown, could pose challenges.

It says India's GDP growth for the financial year 2024-25 is expected to remain within the range of 6 per cent to 7 per cent year-on-year (YoY). The report highlighted that most economic growth forecasts were either retained or revised slightly during January and February 2025.

Among major institutions, the report mentioned that Nomura lowered its GDP growth projection to 6.0 per cent, marking a downward revision. The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) maintained its forecast at 6.4 per cent, while the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also kept its estimate unchanged at 6.5 per cent.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) revised its projection upwards to 6.8 per cent, reflecting optimism about India's economic trajectory.
Moody's, on the other hand, retained its forecast at 7.0 per cent, the highest among the estimates mentioned.

With GDP growth expectations largely steady, policymakers and industry stakeholders will closely monitor key economic indicators in the coming months to assess any potential shifts in the country's growth momentum.

The report also added that the Urban employment rate declined, while the rural employment rate saw a slight uptick in Jan'25, leading to a marginal drop in overall employment. Both MGNREGA work demanded & employment provided inched slightly upwards in Jan'25, reaching a 7-month high.

The WPI inflation eased slightly in Jan'25 vs. Dec'24, driven by lower food price inflation and continued fuel and power price deflation CPI inflation dipped to a five-month low in Jan'25, as food price inflation eased alongside a decline in energy costs (fuel and light)

The report stated that the GST collections surged sharply, driven by a significant jump in revenue from imports from the previous year. Meanwhile, the Future Expectations Index (FEI) and Current Situation Index (CSI) weakened, reflecting subdued sentiment across most survey parameters, except for price levels.

On the trade front, the merchandise trade deficit widened to USD 23 Billion in Jan'25 as exports declined, driven by a significant fall in petroleum products exports. In contrast, services trade surplus hit a record high, fuelled by a sharp rise in services exports.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Advantage Assam 2.0: State sets course for Aerospace & Defence manufacturing growth AJR

Advantage Assam 2.0: State sets course for Aerospace & Defence manufacturing growth

Sarbananda Sonowal allocates Rs 1,500 crore for 'Harit Nauka' scheme to boost green water transport AJR

Sarbananda Sonowal allocates Rs 1,500 crore for 'Harit Nauka' scheme to boost green water transport

Mumbai redevelopment push: Piyush Goyal, CM Fadnavis hand over keys to 15 societies AJR

Mumbai redevelopment push: Piyush Goyal, CM Fadnavis hand over keys to 15 societies

DPIIT partners with Paytm to accelerate fintech, manufacturing startups in India AJR

DPIIT partners with Paytm to accelerate fintech, manufacturing startups in India

Australia India TIAF: $16 million investment to boost bilateral trade and cooperation AJR

Australia-India TIAF: $16 million investment to boost bilateral trade and cooperation

Recent Stories

Champions Trophy 2025: Wasim Akram reveals his good friend 'wept' after England knocked out by Afghanistan HRD

Champions Trophy 2025: Wasim Akram reveals his good friend 'wept' after England knocked out by Afghanistan

Lucid CEO Exit ‘More Consequential’ Than Market Thinks, Says Analyst With Downgrade: Retail Bullishness Unshaken

Lucid CEO Exit ‘More Consequential’ Than Market Thinks, Says Analyst With Downgrade: Retail Bullishness Unshaken

Honest Company Stock Rises After Q4 Revenue Tops Estimates: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Honest Company Stock Rises After Q4 Revenue Tops Estimates: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Snowflake Stock Skyrockets After-Hours On Q4 Beat: Retail Buzz Surges As Company Expands Microsoft, OpenAI Ties

Snowflake Stock Skyrockets After-Hours On Q4 Beat: Retail Buzz Surges As Company Expands Microsoft, OpenAI Ties

Vistra Stock Gains Ahead Of Q4 Earnings, Analysts Say ‘Mega Growth’ Probability Lower Post DeepSeek Launch: Retail’s Bearish

Vistra Stock Gains Ahead Of Q4 Earnings, Analysts Say ‘Mega Growth’ Probability Lower Post DeepSeek Launch: Retail’s Bearish

Recent Videos

Trump VOWS to Get Back Military Equipment Left in Afghanistan Post 2021 Withdrawal

Trump VOWS to Get Back Military Equipment Left in Afghanistan Post 2021 Withdrawal

Video Icon
The Eye trailer OUT! Shruti Haasan’s HOLLYWOOD Debut Promises Thrills and Mystery!

The Eye trailer OUT! Shruti Haasan’s HOLLYWOOD Debut Promises Thrills and Mystery!

Video Icon
'Not Happy with Elon? Will Throw Them Out': Trump Sparks Laughter at Cabinet Briefing

'Not Happy with Elon? Will Throw Them Out': Trump Sparks Laughter at Cabinet Briefing

Video Icon
Trump EXPLAINS WHY Canada Must Become 51st State of USA | Trudeau

Trump EXPLAINS WHY Canada Must Become 51st State of USA | Trudeau

Video Icon
'Go and Buy': Trump Shares his 'Gold Card' Visa Plan

'Go and Buy': Trump Shares his 'Gold Card' Visa Plan

Video Icon