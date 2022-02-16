  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian economy will overtake big countries: Finance Ministry's ambitious projections

    PLI schemes, fast-paced vaccinations, increased foreign investments catapult the economy, the Finance Ministry said in its bulletin.

    India s overall economic activity remains resilient despite third wave: Finance Ministry-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 16, 2022, 12:54 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    India’s overall economic activity remains resilient despite facing headwinds from a Covid-19 third wave driven by the Omicron variant, the Finance Ministry said in its bulletin.

    “High frequency indicators show that India’s economy is well on its way to growing at above 9 per cent as projected in the country’s advance estimates for the current year. With MPC retaining its inflation forecast for 2021-22 at 5.3 per cent, the inflation for the current year is set to close within its tolerance band of 4±2 per cent,” the Finance Ministry said.

    The Ministry’s bulletin said, “With a near full vaccination coverage of the adult population with the first dose (above three-quarters with the second), and adaptability of both people and Government to “living with the pandemic”, the impact of third wave on economic activity has been much weaker than the previous two waves.”

    Here are the key highlights:  

    ·         Manufacturing and Construction are expected to be the “growth drivers”, triggered by the PLI schemes and public capex in infrastructure.

    ·         Distance enabled or remote services expected to be on the rise, picking up from the impact to contact based services during the pandemic waves

    ·         Global inflation and energy prices are likely to be influential in determining India’s rate of inflation. Inflation nudging 6 per cent after 6 months but CPI has declined over the last two months. Average CPI inflation for April-January at 5.3 per cent.

    ·         A closing of the infrastructure gap and increase in private investment is also expected as public capital expenditure rises to 4.1% of the GDP.

    ·         Rising consumption levels consequent to employment generation by government’s capex will induce private investment.

    ·         The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes in the 14 sectors will further incentivise private investment to achieve higher export growth and enable viable import substitution in the country.

    Also read: India’s IT sector added 450,000 new jobs this year, to grow 15.5% in FY22: NASSCOM

    Also read: No turf war: FM Sitharaman, govt and RBI on same page on cryptos

    Also read: Explained: What you must know about LIC IPO, the country's largest to date

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2022, 2:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gold prices today February 16 Why Kerala gold price fell by Rs 130 in one day

    Why gold price in Kerala fell by Rs 130 in one day

    The future of real estate in Coimbatore is pinned to the By-pass

    The future of real estate in Coimbatore is pinned to the By-pass

    India IT sector added 450,000 new jobs this year, to grow 15.5% in FY22: NASSCOM DNM

    India’s IT sector added 450,000 new jobs this year, to grow 15.5% in FY22: NASSCOM

    Tata Sons names Turkish Ilker Ayci as CEO and MD of Air India gcw

    Tata Sons names Turkish Ilker Ayci as CEO and MD of Air India

    No turf war: FM Sitharaman, govt and RBI on same page on cryptos - ADT

    No turf war: FM Sitharaman, govt and RBI on same page on cryptos

    Recent Stories

    Deep Sidhu's brother alleges conspiracy behind accident, FIR filed-dnm

    Deep Sidhu’s brother alleges conspiracy behind accident, FIR filed

    Gold prices today February 16 Why Kerala gold price fell by Rs 130 in one day

    Why gold price in Kerala fell by Rs 130 in one day

    Who are the frontrunner to sign Cristiano Ronaldo if he leaves Manchester United next summer?-ayh

    Who are the frontrunners to sign Ronaldo if he leaves Man United next summer?

    Govt makes safety harness helmet mandatory for children riding pillion on two wheelers gcw

    Govt makes safety harness, helmet mandatory for children riding pillion on two-wheelers

    Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi (Pictures) RCB

    Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi (Pictures)

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Losing the ball hampered FCG's performance - Derrick Pereira on ATKMB loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Losing the ball hampered FCG's performance - Derrick Pereira on ATKMB loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Very happy with the character of ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on FCG win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Very happy with the character of ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on FCG win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan Match Highlights (Game 92): Manvir Singh's brace helps ATKMB sink FCG 2-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 92): Manvir's brace helps ATKMB sink FCG 2-0

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022 Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive Interview Kerala Yogi Adityanath

    Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive: 'Kerala far ahead of UP, Yogi does not know'

    Video Icon
    Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive Movement towards 2024 should start immediately after UP election gcw

    Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive: 'Movement towards 2024 should start immediately after UP election'

    Video Icon