Finance Ministry report highlights inflation risks from crude oil prices, maritime disruptions, and El Niño impacts, while maintaining that India's economic fundamentals remain resilient for the remainder of the fiscal year.

Inflationary Risks and Policy Outlook

India's inflation outlook faces continued risks from elevated crude oil prices, disruptions in maritime freight routes and potential El Niño-related agricultural disruptions, even as the government expects supply-side interventions to ease food prices, according to the Finance Ministry's Monthly Economic Review for October 2026. The report highlighted that managing inflation while sustaining economic growth would remain a key priority for policymakers during the second half of FY27, amid uncertainty surrounding global energy prices and domestic agricultural production.

"Near-term inflation dynamics will be shaped by a combination of domestic food supply management, global energy volatility, and systemic liquidity conditions," the report stated. It noted that government interventions, including the release of Kharif onions through the 'Kanda Express', stock-holding limits on sugar dealers and reductions in Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on crude edible oils, are expected to ease price pressures on essential food items. However, the report warned that an intensifying El Niño event could threaten soil moisture during the upcoming Rabi sowing season, while festive demand could add to inflationary pressures. "Externally, elevated crude oil prices and maritime freight disruptions across the West Asian transit routes pose ongoing upside risks to input costs," it said.

Analysis of Rising Price Indices

The concerns come amid rising inflationary pressures, with headline retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), increasing by 71 basis points to 5.54 per cent in September 2026 from 4.83 per cent in August. Food inflation climbed to 7.74 per cent, driven by rising prices of essential commodities, including onions, sugar, edible oils and rice, while core inflation increased to 4.33 per cent from 4.16 per cent in August. Retail inflation averaged 4.94 per cent during the second quarter of FY27, compared with 1.7 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year, broadly in line with the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) forecast of 4.9 per cent. Despite the increase, the report noted that around 64 per cent of items in the CPI basket continued to record inflation below the RBI's 4 per cent target.

Wholesale inflation also witnessed a sharp increase, with the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) rising to 11.39 per cent in September from 9.92 per cent in August, driven largely by higher fuel and power prices. Inflation in the fuel and power category accelerated to 25.85 per cent in September from 22.93 per cent in August, reflecting intensified cost pressures in global energy markets.

Mitigation Measures and Economic Resilience

Against this backdrop, the report highlighted that recent RBI measures to provide direct dollar liquidity to public-sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) and curb currency speculation could help contain excessive exchange rate volatility and mitigate imported inflation. It further stated that the effectiveness of the recent interest rate hike in containing secondary inflationary effects would depend on the central bank's active liquidity management.

Despite persistent inflationary pressures, the Finance Ministry maintained that India's economic fundamentals remained resilient, supported by strong industrial activity, domestic demand, credit growth and investment. It noted that geopolitical tensions, energy price volatility and global financial tightening remained significant challenges to the economic outlook. "Overall, while persistent geopolitical frictions, energy price volatility and global financial tightening remain key headwinds, the Indian economy may remain well-positioned to sustain its expansionary trajectory through the rest of FY27," the report said. The Ministry emphasised the importance of continued vigilance to preserve macroeconomic stability amid global supply uncertainties. (ANI)