India's auto industry recorded its best-ever July sales, driven by strong domestic demand. Passenger vehicle sales surged 34.3%, while three-wheelers and two-wheelers grew by 33.4% and 22.6% respectively, signaling positive festive season momentum.

India's auto industry delivered its strongest-ever July sales, with robust double-digit growth and higher domestic demand across passenger vehicles (PVs), three-wheelers (3Ws), and two-wheelers (2Ws). According to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), total domestic PV sales grew by 34.3 per cent year-on-year to reach 4,57,810 units in July 2026, up from 3,40,772 units in July 2025. Overall monthly production across PVs, 3Ws, 2Ws, and quadricycles reached 33,70,958 units in July 2026.

Commenting on the industry performance, Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM, said, "India's auto industry delivered its strongest-ever July sales, with robust double-digit growth across Passenger Vehicles, Three-Wheelers and Two-Wheelers." Outlining the growth outlook for the sector, Menon noted that "this positive momentum, sustained over several months, has continued as the industry enters the festive season with expectations of strong consumer sentiment."

Three-Wheeler Market Performance

As per SIAM, in the 3W market, domestic sales rose 33.4 per cent to 92,560 units in July 2026 compared to 69,403 units in July 2025. Within this category, passenger carriers increased 32.9 per cent to 77,994 units, while goods carriers grew 40.3 per cent to 12,896 units. E-rickshaw sales reached 1,132 units, marking a 7.5 per cent increase, and e-carts expanded 16.2 per cent to 538 units.

Two-Wheeler Segment Growth

The 2W segment recorded total domestic sales of 19,23,483 units in July 2026, registering a 22.6 per cent increase from 15,69,120 units in July 2025. Within this segment, motorcycle sales went up 20.7 per cent to 10,74,796 units, scooter sales increased 23.7 per cent to 7,98,190 units, and moped sales surged 48.6 per cent to 50,497 units.

Domestic sales of quadricycles were reported at only four units for July 2026. (ANI)