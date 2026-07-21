At its eighth WTO Trade Policy Review, India reaffirmed its commitment to a rules-based, multilateral system. It highlighted its expanding trade pacts, liberal FDI regime, and support for developing nations, positioning itself as a reliable partner.

India reaffirmed its commitment to a rules-based, transparent and non-discriminatory multilateral trading system during its eighth Trade Policy Review at the World Trade Organization (WTO), highlighting the country's growing role in global trade.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal emphasised India's engagement with the global trading system and its efforts to strengthen trade ties through an expanding network of trade agreements, a liberalised foreign direct investment (FDI) regime and continued support for cooperation among developing countries. The Department of Commerce, in a post on social media platform X, said India remains a "trusted and reliable partner" in advancing inclusive global growth.

What is a Trade Policy Review?

The Trade Policy Review is a mechanism through which WTO member countries examine the trade and related policies of individual members, providing an opportunity to assess developments in their trade regimes and discuss their impact on the global trading system.

India's Commitment Amid Global Shifts

India's latest review comes at a time when global trade is witnessing significant shifts amid geopolitical uncertainties, evolving supply chains and changing trade policies across major economies. The government highlighted India's growing role in international commerce and reiterated its support for a multilateral trading framework based on transparency and non-discrimination.

Key Pillars of India's Trade Strategy

Expanding Trade Agreements

India has also been expanding its network of trade agreements as part of efforts to improve market access for domestic businesses and strengthen integration with global value chains. Alongside its bilateral and regional trade engagements, the country has maintained its emphasis on the WTO as a key platform for addressing global trade issues.

Liberalised FDI Regime

The Department of Commerce also highlighted India's liberalised FDI regime, which it said has helped strengthen the country's position as an attractive destination for global investment.

Focus on South-South Cooperation

India's focus on South-South cooperation was also underscored during the review. Such cooperation seeks to promote economic and technical collaboration among developing countries and support more inclusive growth across emerging economies.

A Platform for Engagement

The government said India's approach to global trade remains centred on strengthening partnerships and supporting a more inclusive trading environment.

The eighth Trade Policy Review provides an opportunity for WTO members to examine India's trade policies and practices while allowing the country to outline its priorities and contributions to the multilateral trading system. India's participation in the review also reflects its continued engagement with international trade institutions as it seeks to expand its role in global commerce and contribute to a stable and predictable trading environment. (ANI)