India Post will discontinue Registered Post service from September 1, 2025, after over five decades. Declining usage due to digital communication and competition from private couriers led to this decision.

In a move that marks the end of an iconic chapter in Indian communication, the Department of Posts has announced that the Registered Post service will be discontinued from September 1, 2025. After more than five decades of dependable service, the familiar slip of paper assuring "proof of delivery" will soon be history.

Trusted Companion Through Years

For many, especially in rural India, Registered Post was seen more than just mail. It was trust delivered in an envelope. From job offer letters and legal documents to university results and government notices, Registered Post carried documents that shaped people’s futures.

Registered Post was during the British colonial era. It became a go-to for institutions like courts, banks, and universities due to its legal validity and proof of dispatch. It also offered peace of mind in a time before digital communication, and for many, it still does.

Why It's Being Retired

The decision is driven by numbers and the need to modernise. Between 2011-12 and 2019-20, registered mail volume dropped by 25%, from 244.4 million to 184.6 million items, due to digital adoption and rising competition from private couriers.

In a bid to streamline operations and improve efficiency, India Post decided to merge Registered Post with the Speed Post service, which has been running since 1986. The move is aimed at consolidating services, improving tracking, and speeding up deliveries under one unified platform.

Shift to Speed Post:

While Speed Post offers faster delivery and more accurate tracking, it comes at a cost. Registered Post started at Rs 25.96 (plus Rs 5 per 20 grams), but Speed Post starts at Rs 41 for 50 grams, making it roughly 20–25% more expensive.

This price hike could hit rural populations, particularly farmers, students, and small traders who still rely on the post for affordable and reliable communication.