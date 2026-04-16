Union Minister Jitendra Singh stated India is becoming a global clean energy leader through a multi-pronged strategy. This includes green hydrogen, expanding nuclear capacity, and fostering public-private partnerships to achieve energy security.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, on Thursday said India is steadily positioning itself as a global player in the clean energy landscape through a mix of policy support, technological innovation and industry participation.

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India's Multi-Pronged Energy Strategy

Speaking at the World Hydrogen Energy Summit alongside the World Petrocoal Congress at the NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi, the Minister highlighted India's multi-pronged approach towards energy transition, combining sustainability with energy security. He said India is simultaneously advancing green hydrogen, expanding nuclear energy capacity and strengthening renewable energy sources, while also building indigenous capabilities in key technologies such as electrolysers. Emphasising the role of partnerships, the Minister noted that scaling up clean energy initiatives will require strong public-private collaboration, supported by increased research funding and innovation-led growth.

Broader Energy Roadmap and Investments

Referring to India's broader energy roadmap, he said the country is targeting nearly USD 100 billion in oil and gas investments, expanding exploration areas to 1 million square kilometres and increasing the share of natural gas in the energy mix to 15 per cent. He added that India's refining capacity is also expanding, placing it among the leading nations globally.

National Green Hydrogen Mission

On the clean energy front, he said the National Green Hydrogen Mission, with an outlay of Rs 19,744 crore, has positioned India among frontrunners in developing alternative fuel ecosystems. He noted that green hydrogen will play a key role in decarbonising sectors such as steel and cement, while efforts are underway to reduce production costs through domestic innovation.

Push for Nuclear Energy

The Minister also highlighted progress in the nuclear energy sector, stating that the recently announced Nuclear Energy Mission aims to achieve 100 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047. He said India has entered a new phase in its nuclear programme with indigenous technological advancements.

Development of Small Modular Reactors

He further said India plans to develop five small modular or small reactors by 2033, with work already underway on three, including a Bharat Small Modular Reactor, a Bharat Small Reactor based on heavy water technology, and a small-scale hydrogen-linked reactor.

Private Sector Participation and New Opportunities

The Minister added that recent policy reforms have opened up the nuclear sector for private participation, encouraging startups, MSMEs and industry players to contribute to clean energy expansion. He also pointed to emerging opportunities in green jobs and innovation across sectors such as electric mobility, battery recycling, grid management and renewable manufacturing, along with initiatives in the circular economy and ocean energy.

Jitendra Singh said India's demographic strength, technological capabilities and policy direction position it to play a key role in global decarbonisation efforts while ensuring sustainable growth and energy access. (ANI)