A new Rubix Data Sciences report warns India must accelerate renewable energy deployment, bolster grid infrastructure, and improve storage to hit 2035 climate targets, balancing rising industrial demand with crucial decarbonisation efforts.

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): India will need to accelerate renewable energy integration, strengthen electricity grid infrastructure and expand battery storage to meet its enhanced climate commitments for 2031-2035, even as rising industrial activity and electricity demand pose challenges to its decarbonisation efforts, according to a report by Rubix Data Sciences.

The report, titled 'COP31: India's Climate Commitments, Performance, and Priorities', said India had strengthened its climate targets but faced difficulties in translating installed renewable energy capacity and policy commitments into sustained emissions reductions. "Going forward, the pace of renewable energy deployment will need to be matched by investments in electricity transmission, grid flexibility, battery storage, and energy efficiency," the report said.

India's position in the Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI) 2027 declined five places to 28th from 23rd in 2026. The country ranked 40th in renewable energy, 31st in greenhouse gas emissions, 33rd in energy use and 13th in climate policy. Despite the decline, India's per-capita greenhouse gas emissions remained significantly below the global average. The country's emissions stood at 2.25 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent per person in 2025, compared with the global average of 5.18 tonnes, according to the report.

The report highlighted India's revised Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) for 2031-2035, approved by the Union Cabinet in March 2026. Under the enhanced commitments, India aims to reduce the emissions intensity of its GDP by 47 per cent from 2005 levels by 2035 and achieve a 60 per cent share of non-fossil fuel sources in cumulative installed electricity capacity. India has also set a target of creating an additional carbon sink of 3.5-4 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent through forest and tree cover by 2035, while retaining its long-term net-zero emissions target for 2070.

The report noted that India had already reduced its emissions intensity by 36 per cent between 2005 and 2020, exceeding its earlier 2030 target of 33-35 per cent. It had also achieved 54 per cent non-fossil-based installed electricity capacity by July 2026. However, renewable energy integration remains a concern, with grid constraints and inadequate storage limiting the utilisation of clean power.

"India's participation at COP31 reflects its continued emphasis on climate justice, equitable burden-sharing and the responsibility of developed economies to provide financial and technological support to developing countries," the report said. It added that predictable climate finance, technology transfer, capacity-building, adaptation and just transition remain India's principal priorities at the climate conference.