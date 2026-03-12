Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told the Lok Sabha that India's energy supply is secure despite the West Asia conflict. He cited diversified crude sources and prioritized gas allocation to ensure no shortage of petrol, diesel, or domestic gas.

The Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, informed the Lok Sabha on Thursday that the country is successfully navigating the major disruption in global energy supplies following the West Asia conflict. "India has sufficient gas production and supply arrangements to sustain this position even in the event of a prolonged conflict. Power generation for every household and for industry is fully protected," Hardeep Singh Puri said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Opposition members sloganeered and protested against Puri's remarks. The Union Minister noted that the conflict has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping, a route that typically handles 20 per cent of the world's crude, natural gas, and LPG.

Crude Supply Secure Despite Disruption

Addressing the House, Puri stated that India's crude supply remains secure despite the fact that 45 per cent of imports previously transited the affected route. He noted that "Non-Hormuz sourcing has risen to approximately 70 per cent of crude imports, up from 55 per cent before the conflict began".

The Minister attributed this stability to structural diversification, noting that India now sources crude from 40 countries compared to 27 in 2006-07. He assured the House that "There is no shortage of petrol, diesel, kerosene, ATF or fuel oil. The availability of petrol, diesel, aviation turbine fuel, kerosene, and fuel oil is fully assured," with refineries operating at high capacity utilisation, sometimes "exceeding 100 per cent".

Prioritised Allocation for Natural Gas

Regarding natural gas, the government has implemented a prioritised allocation system under the Natural Gas Control Order issued on March 9. While a major Qatari facility declared force majeure on 30 MMSCMD of imports, domestic production continues at 90 MMSCMD. "Domestic piped gas to homes and CNG for vehicles receive 100 per cent supply with no cuts. Industrial and manufacturing consumers will receive upto 80 per cent of their previous six-month average. Fertiliser plants will receive upto 70 per cent, protecting the agricultural input chain ahead of the sowing season. Refineries and petrochemical units absorb a managed reduction, with that gas redirected to higher-priority sectors. I am pleased to inform the House that the shortfall has been substantially offset through alternative procurement," Puri stated.

Measures to Protect LPG Supply

The Minister also detailed measures to protect the LPG supply for 33 crore families. Domestic LPG production has increased by 28 per cent over the last five days through refinery directives. To manage demand and prevent hoarding, the government introduced a 25-day minimum booking gap in urban areas and expanded the Delivery Authentication Code system to 90 per cent of consumers.

Puri also cleared the air around standard time from booking to delivery, stating, "Domestic supply is fully protected, and the delivery cycle is unchanged. The standard time from booking to delivery for domestic LPG cylinders remains 2.5 days, unchanged from pre-crisis norms."

Alternate Fuel Options Activated

To ease pressure on gas channels, the government has activated alternate fuel options, including making kerosene available through PDS channels. Additionally, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has "advised State Pollution Control Boards to permit, for the duration of this crisis period, the use of biomass, RDF pellets, and Kerosene/coal as alternate fuels for the hospitality and restaurant segment for 1 month, which would enable a wider range of establishments to switch and free up LPG for priority consumers," Puri said. (ANI)