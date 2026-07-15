The 12th BRICS Labour and Employment Ministers' Meeting commenced in Hyderabad under India's BRICS Chairship 2026. The meeting, chaired by Mansukh Mandaviya, will focus on social security, women's participation in the workforce, and skills.

The 12th BRICS Labour and Employment Ministers' Meeting commenced in Hyderabad on Wednesday under India's BRICS Chairship 2026. Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired deliberations alongside Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje, Labour Ministers and senior officials from BRICS countries.

Key Priority Areas of Discussion

The discussions are centred on four priority areas identified under India's Chairship -- advancing social security and formalisation of labour markets, enhancing women's participation and inclusion in the workforce, cooperation on employability, skills mapping and development, and leveraging digital technologies for all workers, including gig and platform workers.

Background: Employment Working Group Meeting

The meeting follows the Third BRICS Employment Working Group (EWG) Meeting held in Hyderabad on July 13-14, where member countries exchanged best practices and national experiences across the same four priority areas. According to the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the Working Group also concluded discussions on a draft declaration, which is expected to be placed before the ministers for consideration and adoption during the Labour and Employment Ministers' Meeting.

Meeting Goals and Deliberations

The meeting is being held under India's BRICS Chairship theme, "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability (BRICS)," and brings together Labour Ministers and senior officials from BRICS member countries to discuss cooperation on labour market and employment issues.

The ministry said the deliberations are expected to focus on practical and replicable policy approaches to strengthen social protection, improve workforce skills, expand women's participation in the labour force and leverage digital technologies to improve worker welfare, including for gig and platform workers.

Expected Outcomes

The Hyderabad meeting is expected to further strengthen cooperation among BRICS countries and contribute to forward-looking policy outcomes on labour, employment and workforce development through continued dialogue and knowledge sharing. (ANI)