India attracted USD 51 billion in FDI in the last six months, reflecting global confidence. DPIIT will host National Startup Day on Jan 16, launching 75 challenges and giving 20 awards to foster innovation and manufacturing growth.

India's FDI Inflow and Growth Story

India has received foreign direct investment (FDI) worth USD 51 billion in the last six months, reflecting sustained global confidence in the country's growth story, Amardeep Singh Bhatia, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), said on Wednesday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

National Startup Day Initiatives

While speaking with media persons, he said, "As part of its startup push, DPIIT will organise National Startup Day on January 16, during which 75 Grand Challenges will be launched to foster innovation and problem-solving across sectors."

The DPIIT Secretary said the response to the event has been overwhelming, with more than 3,000 requests already received to participate in National Startup Day. To recognise excellence in entrepreneurship, 20 National Startup Awards will also be presented on the occasion, celebrating outstanding contributions to India's startup ecosystem, he said.

Boosting Manufacturing and Innovation

On startups and FDI, Bhatia said the government is strongly focused on boosting manufacturing in the country, with innovation-driven production gaining momentum. "New products are being manufactured, and significant investments are flowing into the manufacturing sector," he noted. He highlighted the government's efforts to encourage deeper engagement between corporates and startups, noting that large companies are increasingly interested in collaborating with startups to drive innovation and scale.

PM Modi on India's Youth-Driven Future

On Tuesday, while speaking at the final session of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the combination of Digital India, startup growth, and youth participation is reshaping the country's future.

The Prime Minister said the country is witnessing rapid growth across creative and technology-driven sectors, powered largely by young innovators and entrepreneurs. He said, Digital India has created a whole new community of creators and is driving the unprecedented rise of the 'Orange Economy', covering culture, content and creativity. (ANI)