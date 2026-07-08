France and India held their first Joint Working Group on Critical Minerals in New Delhi, discussing ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in exploration, processing, and recycling to build resilient and sustainable supply chains for these resources.

France and India held the first India-France Joint Working Group on Critical Minerals in New Delhi and discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation in the exploration, processing, recycling of critical minerals and rare earth elements, as well as developing resilient and sustainable supply chains, according to a release issued by the French Embassy in India.

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The meeting was co-chaired by France's Interministerial Delegate for Strategic Minerals, Benjamin Gallezot, and Kameshwar Saip, Joint Secretary, National Critical Mineral Mission, Ministry of Mines, on July 6. According to the release, Gallezot visited New Delhi on July 6-7 along with Olivier Froz, Regional Director for Asia at the Bureau of Geological and Mining Research (BRGM), the French Geological Survey.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in the exploration, processing and recycling of critical minerals and rare earth elements with the objective of building resilient and sustainable supply chains. The discussions also helped identify areas of common interest and potential collaboration projects across France, India and other key markets, the release said.

Geological Surveys Identify Joint Work Avenues

According to the release, BRGM and the Geological Survey of India, which have maintained long-standing cooperation, participated in the discussions and identified avenues for joint work to enhance knowledge across the entire critical minerals value chain.

High-Level Engagements

The release further stated that Gallezot met Deputy National Security Advisor Pavan Kapoor and interacted with representatives from various Indian industries during a session organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Building on Joint Declaration of Intent

According to the French Embassy, the visit built on the France-India Joint Declaration of Intent on Cooperation in Critical Minerals, which was signed during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to India in February 2026 to strengthen cooperation in exploration, mining, research, innovation and resilient supply chains.

"The declaration provides a framework for closer cooperation in exploration, mining, research and innovation, diversification of value chains, supply chain resilience and circularity," the release stated. (ANI)