LG Electronics is accelerating its partnership with Nvidia to generate 100,000 hours of training data for humanoid robots by 2026. The data will be used to advance its robot foundation model for better perception and physical task performance.

LG Electronics is accelerating its partnership with Nvidia to develop training data for humanoid robots, with the company targeting 100,000 hours of robot training data by the end of 2026, The Korea Herald reported.

The data, to be generated at LG Electronics' Yangjae robotics data factory in Seoul, will be used to advance the company's robot foundation model, which helps robots perceive their surroundings, understand instructions and perform physical tasks, the report said. The 100,000 hours of training data would be equivalent to nearly 12 years of continuous operation, according to the report. LG plans to bring the data factory into full operation by the end of this year.

Inside the Robotics Data Factory

LG Electronics is deploying its CLOiD robots at the facility to generate and collect training data across different simulated environments. These include spaces designed to replicate household settings, manufacturing operations, logistics facilities and robotic hand systems. In a home-like environment, robots perform tasks such as cleaning, while another area replicates LG Electronics' washing machine plant in Tennessee, where robots move and stack components and carry out assembly work.

Expanding the Nvidia Partnership

The data is processed using Nvidia's robotics solutions, including data augmentation and synthetic data generation, before being fed back into the training process. The companies are seeking to use the resulting data to improve LG's robot foundation model, which is particularly important for humanoid robots that need to handle different objects and adapt to changing environments, rather than perform a limited set of programmed movements.

High-Level Agreements and Vision

The development comes four days after LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang signed a memorandum of understanding at Nvidia's headquarters in Santa Clara, California, to expand cooperation in physical AI, AI infrastructure and mobility, according to the report.

During a visit to LG's Yangjae research and development campus on Tuesday, Nvidia Senior Director of Product Marketing for Omniverse and Robotics Madison Huang reviewed progress at the data factory with LG executives, including LG Electronics CEO Lyu Jae-cheol. "We will secure competitiveness in physical AI by bringing together the group's core capabilities under the 'One LG' approach and through strategic cooperation with global partners. We aim to become a total robotics solutions provider," Lyu said, according to The Korea Herald.

Joint Project Details

LG Electronics also disclosed details of its Nvidia cooperation in its half-year report, saying the companies are jointly working on projects that combine LG's robot hardware and manufacturing capabilities with Nvidia's physical AI technology stack. The projects cover manufacturing robots from proof-of-concept testing through deployment at actual production sites, the report said. (ANI)