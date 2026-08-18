SEBI and NSE are intensifying investor awareness efforts to combat investment fraud and encourage safer market participation. The initiative aims to educate investors on identifying scams, making informed choices, and using grievance redressal mechanisms.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), along with other securities market participants, are stepping up investor awareness efforts with a focus on preventing investment frauds and promoting safer participation in the securities market.

Initiative's Core Focus

The investor awareness initiative focuses on helping people identify and avoid investment frauds and scams, make informed investment decisions and understand their rights and responsibilities as investors, according to an NSE press release. It also seeks to create awareness about SEBI-verified apps and grievance redressal mechanisms available to investors, while providing information on the basics of financial planning and investing.

The initiative comes as SEBI and market institutions seek to make information on safe investing more accessible, particularly for young adults, families and first-time investors. According to the release, investors are being provided simplified educational material and encouraged to participate in awareness activities aimed at making financial concepts easier to understand.

Promoting Informed Decision-Making

NSE said informed investing requires "knowledge, discipline, patience and informed decision-making", highlighting the importance of investors understanding risks before participating in the securities market.

Investor Protection a Key Priority

Investor protection is another key focus of the initiative, with NSE seeking to educate people about safe and responsible participation in securities markets and the mechanisms available to them for resolving grievances.

Collaborative Approach for a Secure Ecosystem

The exchange said collaboration among securities market participants is important for taking investor education and protection messages to people across different communities and geographies.

NSE said it will continue investor-awareness programmes across multiple platforms and formats to promote financial literacy and responsible market participation. It added that these initiatives are aimed at helping investors "recognise and avoid fraudulent activities" and contributing towards "building a secure, transparent and informed investment ecosystem." (ANI)