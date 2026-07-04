Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her French counterpart Roland Lescure co-chaired the India-France Economic Dialogue, focusing on boosting economic ties, cooperation in G20, critical minerals, supply chains, and infrastructure.

Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman and Roland Lescure, Minister of Economy, Finance, Industrial, Energy, and Digital Sovereignty of France, co-chaired the India-France Economic and Financial Dialogue in Aix-en-Provence on Friday, the Ministry of Finance said.

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The Ministry said the dialogue was held as part of efforts to strengthen economic engagement between India and France within the framework of their special global strategic partnership. It noted that resuming high-level exchanges on the international outlook, bilateral cooperation and outcome-oriented solutions had become essential as economic ties between the two countries deepen.

The meeting follows the commitment made during French President H.E. Mr. Emmanuel Macron's visit to India in February 2026, and during Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's engagement, to hold the dialogue in 2026.

Multilateral Coordination and Global Outlook

According to the Ministry of Finance, the discussions covered coordination in multilateral forums as well as specific areas for expanding bilateral cooperation. Both Ministers spoke about greater alignment of India-France positions within platforms such as the G20 and the Paris Club. The talks were held in the context of India's association with the French G7 presidency. They also exchanged views on the world economic outlook and the challenges facing global growth.

Expanding Bilateral Cooperation

Securing Supply Chains and Critical Minerals

The Ministry said a key focus was on building cooperation around economic sovereignty and security. India and France discussed the roll-out of cooperation on critical minerals as part of a broader conversation on securing resilient supply chains. Ways to increase cross-investments were also taken up.

Infrastructure and Financial Sector Integration

In the infrastructure space, the two sides explored opportunities in the high-speed railway sector, building on the declaration of intent on railways signed earlier. The Ministry added that proposals to further connect the financial industries of India and France were also on the table. The aim, it said, is to support greater trade, investment and technology collaboration between the two economies.

Development and Future Projects

Both Ministers recognised the value of the French Development Agency's work in India for economic development and welcomed prospects for future projects in areas such as urban infrastructure, climate and energy.

Future of the Economic Dialogue

The Ministry of Finance stated that the two Ministers pledged to use the Economic and Financial Dialogue as the main platform for addressing economic, financial, technological, investment and trade matters between India and France. They also agreed to explore the possibility of holding the next edition of the dialogue in 2027.

The Ministry noted that the dialogue is expected to help both countries coordinate more closely on supply chains, clean energy, digital sovereignty and infrastructure financing in the coming years. (ANI)