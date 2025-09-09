India's fitness industry is projected to grow from $1.9 billion in 2024 to $4.5 billion by 2030, a 15% annual growth rate. Driven by increased health awareness, rising incomes, and digital connectivity, the market is expanding rapidly.

India's fitness industry is set to grow from an estimated Rs 16,200 crore (USD 1.9 billion) in 2024 to Rs 37,700 crore (USD 4.5 billion) by 2030, posting a robust 15 percent growth rate (CAGR), according to the India Fitness Market Report 2025 by Deloitte India and the Health & Fitness Association (HFA).

This reflects a broader consumer culture shift where fitness is not just seen as a niche pursuit but a national movement and a way of life.

With increasing health awareness post-pandemic, rising disposable incomes and a digitally connected population, the market is expanding rapidly beyond traditional boundaries, the report added.

Globally, the fitness industry has grown steadily over the past decade, increasing participation rates across age groups and geographies quite contrary to India. However, the growing population of India is slowly adopting preventive health and lifestyle-based well-being over reactive healthcare.

As of 2024, India has around 12.3 million fitness facility members. Deloitte estimates this will rise to 23.3 million by 2030, at a growth rate of 11 percent CAGR. Additionally, India's membership penetration is expected to cross 1.7 percent by 2030, highlighting both growth and significant room for further expansion.

"While the market is poised to more than double by 2030, what stands out is the untapped opportunity, as nearly 820 million Indians between 18-62 years of age remain completely inactive. This is both the biggest challenge and the biggest opportunity," said Praveen Govindu, Partner, Deloitte India.

He added that for the industry to unlock its true potential, it must go beyond metros and premium customers to design inclusive, affordable and community-driven fitness models that can reach smaller towns, women and lower-income households.

"The next wave of growth will not only be about opening more facilities , but about converting this vast inactive population into active participants through innovation, digital integration and corporate wellness programs. If we succeed, fitness will be more than a business opportunity, it will become a cornerstone of India's health-first economy," Govindu further added.

"India represents one of the most exciting growth opportunities in the global fitness industry today," said Liz Clark, President and CEO of the Health & Fitness Association.

"With continued innovation, strategic investment and supportive public policy, India's fitness sector can deliver meaningful returns financially and improved health outcomes for millions," Clark added.

India's fitness industry is no longer confined to gym-based workouts; it is the foundation of a broader lifestyle and economic transformation.

It now fuels a range of allied sectors, including real estate, activewear and apparel, digital fitness platforms, health-focused food and nutrition, wellness tourism and content creation.

Together, these segments are shaping a holistic consumer economy centred around health and well-being.

Deloitte's survey of over 3,000 Indian consumers across 40+ cities reveals a fitness market segmented into three core facility types: Value, Premium and Boutique. Value gyms dominate the landscape, contributing 56 per cent of market revenue, 78 per cent of the membership base and 80 per cent of total fitness facilities, as of 2024.

However, Boutique fitness studios, offering niche, instructor-led formats such as High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), Yoga, Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and Pilates, are the fastest-growing segment, with a projected CAGR of 18.8 per cent through 2030.

This surge underscores a decisive consumer shift towards personalised, immersive and community-driven fitness experiences.

As India moves toward becoming a USD 5 trillion economy, fitness will play a central role in its wellness journey, the report added.

