India has expanded its RELIEF scheme to include Egypt and Jordan, helping exporters navigate logistical disruptions from West Asia's geopolitical tensions. The scheme aims to mitigate high freight and insurance costs for businesses.

The Government of India expanded the coverage of the Resilience & Logistics Intervention for Export Facilitation (RELIEF) scheme to add Egypt and Jordan to the list of eligible countries for shipments meant for delivery or transhipment under the framework.

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According to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the government included more destinations as geopolitical tensions in West Asia continued to impact maritime logistics across the Gulf and adjoining regions.

Understanding the RELIEF Scheme

"RELIEF was launched on 19 March 2026 as a targeted intervention to support Indian exporters affected by extraordinary freight escalation, heightened insurance premia and war-related export risks arising from disruptions in the Gulf and wider West Asia maritime corridor. The intervention provides calibrated support across the export cycle, including for shipments already undertaken during the disruption period as well as prospective exports."

RELIEF is being implemented through ECGC as the nodal agency and includes support for insured exporters, facilitation of insurance cover for upcoming shipments, and reimbursement assistance for eligible MSME exporters facing extraordinary freight and insurance surcharge burdens.

Clarification on ECGC Insurance Support

In addition, through a Policy Circular dated 15th April 2026, the Government has clarified the scope of Component II of RELIEF, which pertains to ECGC insurance support.

"It has been clarified that exporters obtaining a fresh ECGC Whole Turnover Policy on or after 16 March 2026 shall also be eligible for support under Component II. This clarification is aimed at ensuring greater clarity and facilitating wider participation of exporters, particularly new policyholders."

Strengthening Export Resilience

By broadening the reach of the RELIEF scheme, the government intended to provide a robust safety net for businesses navigating the logistical uncertainties of the West Asian corridor.

"The above measures reflect the Government's continued assessment of evolving trade and logistics conditions in the region and its commitment to respond to emerging challenges faced by exporters. By expanding the geographical coverage of RELIEF, the Government aims to ensure that exporters operating across the extended West Asia and North Africa corridor are adequately supported during the ongoing disruptions."

The Ministry expects the expansion to further strengthen export resilience, sustain trade flows and support Indian exporters navigating the current geopolitical and logistics uncertainties. (ANI)