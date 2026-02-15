India added a record 52,537 MW to its power generation capacity in the first ten months of FY26, an 11.22% increase. Renewable energy contributed 80% of this, pushing total capacity to 520,510.95 MW, with non-fossil sources now leading.

Record Power Capacity Expansion in FY26

India's total power generation capacity has expanded by 52,537 megawatt (MW) during the first ten months of the 2025-26 financial year.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the Ministry of Power, this addition represents an 11.22 per cent increase in the country's total installed capacity between April 2025 and January 31, 2026.

This growth significantly exceeds the 34,054 MW added during the previous financial year. The Ministry of Power confirmed the record-breaking nature of this expansion, stating: "This marks the highest ever capacity addition in a single year, surpassing the previous record of 34,054 MW achieved during FY 2024-25. Further, this also implies that during 2025-26 (upto 31.1.2026), there was an addition of more than 11% to the total installed capacity of the country."

Renewable Energy Dominates Growth

Renewable energy has emerged as the primary driver of this growth, accounting for approximately 80 per cent of the new capacity added this year. Solar power led the installations with 34,955 MW, followed by 4,613 MW from wind power. This trend underscores India's ongoing energy transition and its progress towards meeting international clean energy commitments.

Source-Wise Addition

Detailing the sources of this new generation, the Ministry of Power noted: "Of this, 39,657 MW has been added from Renewable Energy sources, which includes 34,955 MW of Solar Power, 4,613 MW of Wind Power." These figures highlight the increasing reliance on sustainable sources to meet the nation's rising energy demand.

Total Capacity and Evolving Energy Mix

As of January 31, 2026, India's total installed power generation capacity reached 520,510.95 MW. The current energy mix shows that non-fossil fuel sources, which include renewables and nuclear power, now account for 271,969.33 MW, while fossil fuel-based capacity stands at 248,541.62 MW. This shift marks a significant point in the country's efforts to balance industrial growth with environmental sustainability.

Fossil vs. Non-Fossil Breakdown

The Ministry of Power provided a breakdown of the total figures, stating: "As on 31 January 2026, India's total installed power generation capacity stands at 520,510.95 MW, comprising: Fossil Fuel-Based Capacity: 248,541.62 MW [and] Non-Fossil Fuel Capacity: 271,969.33 MW." (ANI)