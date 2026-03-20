The government has notified the Income Tax Rules, 2026, effective April 1, 2026. This major overhaul of direct tax systems includes tighter dividend rules, stronger stock exchange compliance, and clearer cross-border taxation.

The government has notified the Income Tax Rules, 2026, which will come into effect from April 1, 2026. The new rules mark a major overhaul of procedural and compliance systems under direct taxation. The rules implement provisions of the Income-tax Act, 2025, replacing older procedural systems. It includes updated definitions, compliance structures, and new reporting mechanisms.

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Domestic Dividend Distribution Tightened

Under new rules dividend declaration are tightened. Now companies will have to maintain share registers, hold general meetings and pay dividends only within India. This implies stronger domestic control over dividend distribution.

Strengthened Stock Exchange Compliances

Income tax rule 2026, has also strengthened stock exchange compliances. Stock exchanges will now be required to maintain audit trails for 7 years, prevent deletion of transaction records and submit monthly reports on modified transactions. This is to improves transparency and data integrity.

Clarity on Capital Gains and Investment Frameworks

To bring clarity to capital gains classification, the rules introduced clear guidelines for complex cases such as debenture conversions, income disclosure schemes for assets and cross-border restructuring. It also introduced zero coupon bond framework.

To enhance regulatory oversight, new approval system requires, applications 3 months before issuance, investment-grade ratings from two agencies and defined fund usage timelines.

New Rules for Cross-Border and Digital Taxation

New rules have also given additional powers to India's tax authorities for cross border taxation. Now for non-resident income attrition, tax authorities can estimate income using percentage basis, global profit ratios or any other reasonable methods.

For taxation of digital and remote businesses, significant economic presence threshold limit is fixed at Rs 2 crore transaction or 3 lakh users.

Standardized Valuation for Assets and Deals

It also introduced, standardized, formula-based valuation and fair market value rules for taxation of both listed and unlisted shares, foreign entities and partnership interests.

To reduce ambiguity, a formula has been prescribed to calculate income linked to Indian assets in offshore deals.

Changes in Expense and Accommodation Exemptions

For exemptions under expenses a simplified and capped approach will be applied. It includes direct expenses, one percent of investment value.

For employer provided accommodations, exemptions will now be decided on criteria such as city population, salary level and ownership/lease status.

Overall, the Income Tax Rules, 2026 aim to enhance transparency, digitization, and standardization. The focus is on stronger data reporting, clearer cross-border taxation, and improved regulatory frameworks to reduce disputes and strengthen enforcement. (ANI)