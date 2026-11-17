The inaugural Embedded World India 2026 has launched in Bengaluru, uniting global tech leaders and engineers to explore advancements in embedded systems, AI, and semiconductor innovation alongside the prestigious Bengaluru Tech Summit.

Inaugural Embedded World India 2026 Begins in Bengaluru This Week

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 17 (ANI): The inaugural edition of embedded world India 2026 is taking place from 17–19 November 2026 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), Bengaluru. Bringing the internationally established embedded world exhibition and conference to India for the first time, the event will showcase advancements in embedded technologies and bring together industry leaders, engineers, developers and technology companies from India and across the world.

Organised by NuernbergMesse India, the event is being held concurrently with the 29th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026, organised by the Department of IT and Biotechnology, Government of Karnataka, enabling interaction across a broader spectrum of technology industries. The three-day event was inaugurated by D. K. Shivakumar, Chief Minister of Karnataka. Priyank Kharge, Minister for Information Technology, Biotechnology (IT/BT), e-Governance, and Home, Government of Karnataka, also participated in the inaugural proceedings.

Karnataka continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for technology and innovation, fostering international collaboration, investment and opportunities across emerging sectors. With Bengaluru at the centre of India's technology ecosystem, the state is increasingly serving as a gateway for global companies to engage with India's growing capabilities in deep technology, electronics and semiconductor innovation.

Speaking on the occasion Sonia Prashar, Managing Director, NuernbergMesse India, said, “India’s semiconductor industry is entering a defining phase, with the market expected to grow from nearly US$64 billion in 2026 to US$200 billion by 2035. Government initiatives such as the India Semiconductor Mission, coupled with investments in manufacturing, design and advanced packaging, are accelerating this transformation. With nearly 20% of the world’s semiconductor design talent based in India, the country is well positioned to play a greater role in the global semiconductor value chain. The launch of embedded world India comes at an opportune time, providing a dedicated meeting point for global technology leaders and Indian innovators to exchange expertise, build partnerships and translate technological advancements into real-world applications.”

The inaugural edition will feature participation from leading semiconductor and embedded technology companies, bringing perspectives on intelligent, connected and secure systems across automotive, industrial and IoT applications. Hitesh Garg, VP and India MD, NXP Semiconductors said, "As AI and connectivity become integral to embedded systems, the need for secure, efficient and intelligent solutions continues to grow. India's strong engineering talent and semiconductor design capabilities make it an important contributor to these advancements. embedded world India provides a valuable opportunity to engage with the developer community, share technical expertise and explore how emerging technologies can address real-world challenges across automotive, industrial and IoT applications."

A key highlight will be the multi-track technical conference, addressing emerging technologies and practical engineering challenges across the embedded systems value chain. The conference programme is guided by an international programme committee led by Prof. Dr.-Ing. Axel Sikora, Chairman of the embedded world Conference and Professor at Offenburg University of Applied Sciences, Germany. The sessions will cover key technology areas, including: Artificial Intelligence and Edge Computing: Embedded AI applications, computer vision, AI-assisted software development and energy-efficient edge intelligence. Safety and Security: Functional safety, secure embedded software, automotive safety architectures, AUTOSAR and post-quantum cryptography. IoT and Connectivity: LoRaWAN, LPWAN, Bluetooth, sensor communication and next-generation connectivity standards. Hardware and Systems Engineering: RISC-V architectures, hardware-software co-design, real-time operating systems, hypervisors, testing and debugging. Automotive and Intelligent Mobility: Advanced driver assistance systems, software-defined vehicles, automotive connectivity and next-generation mobility solutions.

The programme will include technical contributions from professionals representing organisations such as NXP Semiconductors, Infineon Technologies, STMicroelectronics, Siemens, Elektrobit, MathWorks, Green Hills Software, Silicon Labs, Semtech and Vector Informatik, among others. Allan Frederiksen, Technology & Innovation Officer at Infineon Technologies, will deliver a keynote address titled “Semiconductors. The Engine of Physical AI.” The session will explore how advances in semiconductor technologies, including power, sensing, control, connectivity and security, are enabling intelligent machines, autonomous systems and the next generation of robotics. Other keynote speakers include Maulin Patel, Senior Vice President of Engineering for the Secure Connected Edge Processing, NXP Semiconductors, who will be speaking on the topic of “From Connected Devices to Intelligent Systems: The Future of Embedded Technology” While N Venkatesh, Senior Director Engineering, Silicon Labs will speak on the topic of “Next Generation Wi-Fi Networks - Addressing Intelligent Automation at Scale”.

Reinforcing embedded world's philosophy of being a "Community of Communities," the event is supported by international technology alliances, industry associations and open-source ecosystems through dedicated technical sessions. The special conference initiative brings together communities including Bluetooth SIG, UCIe Consortium, CHERI Alliance, Edge AI and Vision Alliance, RISC-V, Single Pair Ethernet System Alliance, LoRa Alliance, Ambient IoT Alliance and the Zephyr Project. Complementing the conference, the exhibition will showcase technologies spanning embedded hardware and modules, semiconductor solutions, operating systems, AI-driven applications, IoT platforms, development tools, testing technologies and engineering services. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore solutions, interact with technology providers and establish business connections. The co-location with Bengaluru Tech Summit will further encourage collaboration across the electronics, semiconductor and broader technology sectors.