Despite 85% of lawyers using AI, legal firms remain reliant on manual processes. A report by Altorney suggests that without operational changes, AI usage fails to solve core litigation inefficiencies, delays, and trust concerns.

Despite the growing adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across the legal industry, law firms continue to depend heavily on manual processes, with staffing challenges and accountability concerns emerging as bottlenecks, according to a report by legal tech company Altorney. It shared that 85 per cent of lawyers are already using AI for tasks such as legal research and document summarisation. However, 77 per cent of lawyers say much of their work remains manual, highlighting the gap between AI adoption and actual changes in how law firms operate.

The report highlighted that law firms are increasingly using AI for individual tasks but continue to rely on traditional systems for other important activities, including client intake, staffing, document review and coordination. As a result, improvements in individual productivity are not necessarily translating into changes in the overall functioning of firms.

Shimmy Messing, CEO of Altorney, said the legal industry has adopted AI tools but has not made corresponding changes to its existing processes. "AI solves the part of legal work that was already the most solvable. On its own, it does almost nothing for the operational work around it, which is where most of a litigation matter's cost and delay actually sits. That's the part that keeps getting overlooked," Messing said.

The growing use of AI is also being driven by individual lawyers rather than organisation-wide adoption. However, concerns around trust, accountability and the handling of sensitive information continue to affect the use of AI in legal work. The report also highlighted that law firms need to rethink their staffing and quality-control processes as AI becomes part of document review and other legal operations.

According to Messing, firms should identify which decisions require the judgement of a licensed attorney and which tasks can be handled by AI. Accountability also needs to be built into every stage where AI is used in client-related work. He said the firms that are likely to benefit most from AI will be those that treat its adoption as an operational challenge rather than simply introducing new technology. The report noted that deploying AI tools without changing existing workflows could shift bottlenecks from one stage of legal work to another, limiting the overall benefits of the technology. As AI adoption accelerates towards 2027, the focus for law firms is expected to move beyond selecting advanced tools to improving the processes through which legal work is handled, reviewed and delivered.