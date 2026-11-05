The Inter-Ministerial Group has approved asset monetization proposals worth Rs 1,100 crore for CPSEs, aiming to unlock the economic value of surplus government land and building assets through transparent, competitive market processes.

IMG Recommends Monetization of CPSE Assets

An Inter-Ministerial Group (IMG) has recommended asset monetisation proposals involving surplus land and building assets of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), valued at over Rs 1,100 crore, for consideration and approval by the Cabinet-delegated Alternative Mechanism (AM), the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday. The recommendations mark progress in the government's efforts to unlock value from surplus and underutilised public assets and facilitate their productive utilisation. The proposals will now be placed before the Alternative Mechanism for consideration and approval, following which further monetisation activities will be undertaken as per prescribed procedures.

Role of Oversight and Implementation

The IMG is chaired by the Secretary of the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) and co-chaired by the Secretary of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). It reviews asset monetisation initiatives, including those facilitated by the National Land Monetization Corporation (NLMC). The proposals primarily cover surplus land and building assets of CPSEs identified for monetisation. The government said the recommendations reflect growing momentum in its asset monetisation programme, which aims to help public sector enterprises and other government entities realise the economic value of surplus assets.

Process and Strategic Management

The process involves systematic assessment of assets, professional preparation of transactions and competitive price discovery to facilitate their monetisation. The NLMC, a wholly owned government company under the administrative control of the DPE, plays a key role in facilitating the monetisation of surplus land and other non-core assets of CPSEs and government entities. It works with concerned ministries, departments and asset-owning entities on asset assessment, due diligence, valuation, transaction structuring and market-facing monetisation processes.

The Ministry said the initiative reflects the government's commitment to efficient public asset management, transparent and value-maximising monetisation, and productive utilisation of surplus assets to support investment and economic development. The proposals will move to the next stage after consideration by the Cabinet-delegated Alternative Mechanism, with subsequent transactions to follow the prescribed procedures, the ministry said. The government has collected Rs 6,366.93 crore through asset monetisation in the current financial year so far, according to data from DIPAM. The Centre had mobilised Rs 28,420.49 crore through asset monetisation in FY26.