The Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) is conducting a one-week induction for IFSCA Assistant Managers. The programme focuses on corporate laws and governance to strengthen India's international financial services ecosystem.

The Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) initiated a one-week induction training programme for Assistant Managers of the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) at its campus in Manesar. The session, which began on April 13 and concludes on April 18, 2026, focuses on providing a comprehensive understanding of corporate laws, governance frameworks, and financial regulations. This initiative, as per the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, functions as a practical step toward strengthening the nation's international financial services ecosystem.

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Strengthening India's Financial Ecosystem

The training followed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on February 20, 2026, at GIFT City, Gujarat, between Gyaneshwar Kumar Singh, Director General and Chief Executive Officer of IICA, and K. Rajaraman, Chairperson of IFSCA, aimed at strengthening India's international financial services ecosystem through capacity building, policy research, and knowledge partnership.

Inaugural Address Highlights

Gyaneshwar Kumar Singh delivered the inaugural address, sharing his insights on the future of IFSC regulation and the path forward for the sector. "The creation of a unified regulator within a short span of five years is nothing short of a 'miracle' and a testament to India's regulatory foresight," Singh noted during his address.

In his address, Singh highlighted the importance of fostering innovation through fintech and underscored the role of IFSCA in contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat. He stressed that officers must develop a strong understanding of multidimensional regulatory frameworks, including laws governed by authorities such as SEBI and PFRDA, to effectively regulate and guide the evolving financial ecosystem. Further, he encouraged participants to make the most of the week-long programme through productive and immersive learning, ensuring practical understanding alongside theoretical knowledge.

Programme Structure and Practical Exposure

The programme proceeded with a Welcome Address by Neeraj Gupta and a detailed Programme Overview by Pyla Narayana Rao, highlighting the structure, objectives, and expected outcomes of the training.

As part of the programme, the participants are also visiting Sansad Pride on 16th and 17th April 2026, aimed at providing them with practical exposure to parliamentary proceedings and legislative processes, thereby enriching their understanding of governance and regulatory functioning.

Expert-Led Training Curriculum

The training programme features expert-led sessions by eminent professionals and academicians covering a wide range of topics, including corporate governance, securities regulations, corporate finance, financial reporting, cross-border insolvency, and IFSC-specific regulatory frameworks.

The initiative reflects IICA's continued commitment to capacity building and policy support for regulatory institutions, while reinforcing its role as a premier think tank under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

The programme will conclude on 18th April 2026 with a valedictory session and certificate distribution ceremony.