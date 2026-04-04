IFFCO reported a record profit before tax of Rs 4,106 crores in FY 2025-26. The cooperative also achieved record sales of 118.75 lakh metric tonnes of fertilisers and saw rapid growth in nano-fertiliser sales, exceeding 30.1 lakh bottles.

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd. (IFFCO) Saturday said it clocked a record profit before tax of Rs 4,106 crores in the financial year 2025-26.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

IFFCO Chairman Dileep Sanghani stated that the financial year 2025-26 has emerged as a milestone in the history of the Indian cooperative movement, the company said in a press release.

Record Production and Sales

IFFCO said it also set new benchmarks in production and sales. A record sale of 118.75 lakh metric tonnes of fertilisers, coupled with a nationwide supply of 119.68 lakh metric tonnes, stands as proof that the institution accords the highest priority to farmers' needs. The rising sales of urea and DAP have further solidified IFFCO's pivotal role in the agricultural sector.

Growth in Nano-Fertiliser Technology

"In FY 2025-26, the popularity of nano-fertilisers witnessed rapid growth, with sales exceeding 30.1 lakh bottles. Products such as Nano Urea Plus, Nano DAP, Nano Zinc, Nano Copper, and 'Dharamrut' have emerged as highly effective, eco-friendly, and cost-efficient alternatives for farmers," according to the press release.

New Nano Products Notified

Furthermore, Nano NPK Liquid (8-8-10) and Nano NPK Granular (20-10-10) have been notified under the Fertiliser Control Order--these are the first products of their kind in the world. They can be utilised through both foliar spraying and soil application, enhancing nutrient use efficiency and creating a positive environmental impact.

Expansion of Nano Technology Infrastructure

To expand the reach of nano technology, IFFCO inaugurated its fourth nano-fertiliser plant in Devanahalli, Bengaluru, bringing the total production capacity to approximately 950,000 bottles per day. Meanwhile, the Nano Innovation Centre in Coimbatore is emerging as a pivotal platform for research and technological development, with work underway on new technologies focused on the future of agriculture.

Future Vision and National Goals

"The path ahead is clear: Through nano technology, organic practices, and harmonising fertilisers with modern agriculture--via IFFCO--we are united in our collective endeavour to realise Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of "Viksit Bharat @ 2047"," the company said in the press release. (ANI)