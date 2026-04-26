HPCL reports restoration at its Rajasthan refinery will take 3-4 weeks post-fire. The incident was confined to a heat exchanger. The Crude Distillation Unit is expected to restart operations in the second fortnight of May 2026.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) said that restoration work at the HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL) is underway and is expected to be completed within the next 3-4 weeks following the fire incident earlier this month, according to an update shared on its official X account. The company said that investigations into the April 20 incident have confirmed that the fire was limited in scope.

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Investigation Details and Suspected Cause

"Post-incident detailed investigations have confirmed the initial assessment that the fire was confined to the heat exchanger stack, affecting only 6 exchangers and their associated auxiliary equipment," HPCL said in its post.

It further added that the likely cause of the incident has been identified based on preliminary findings. "Based on circumstantial evidence, the cause of the fire is suspected to be a leakage from the pressure gauge tapping point on the inlet line of the vacuum residue exchanger," the company noted.

Operational Update and Production Timeline

Providing an operational update, HPCL said the Crude Distillation Unit (CDU), where the fire broke out, is expected to resume operations next month. "Restoration work is underway and is expected to be completed in the next 3-4 weeks. The CDU is anticipated to restart in the second fortnight of May 2026," the company said.

The PSU oil major also indicated that progress on other units at the refinery remains on track. "Other secondary units are already in advanced stages of commissioning as per the plan," it said.

HPCL added that production trials for key petroleum products are expected to begin soon. "It is expected that trial production of main products (LPG/MS/HSD/Naphtha) will commence in May 2026, after which the units will be stabilized and commissioned," the company said.

Commitment to Safety

Reiterating its focus on safety, HPCL said it remains committed to maintaining high operational standards. "HPCL reaffirms its commitment to operational safety, robust emergency response systems, and adherence to the highest industry standards," the company added.

A major fire erupted at the complex operated by HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited on April 20, sending thick black smoke into the sky. (ANI)