    How Tru Hair & Skin took over the ayurvedic-tech industry

    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 23, 2022, 5:49 PM IST

    Tru Hair and Skin noticed that customers want to use clean products, but they can't because of their price. So after observing this trend towards healthier options, the founder; Mr MS Harsha decided it was his responsibility to serve those needs by providing high-quality ayurvedic products without burning a hole in your pockets.

    After realising various pain points of the customers, one of them being “difficult usage”  which was keeping them from achieving their organic hair goals, they developed Ayurvedic products which were easy to use as well. This way people could enjoy the benefits of natural ingredients without any hassle or confusion concerning how to use the product the right way!

    The company's team of Ayurvedic doctors and hair specialists came up with a practical solution to let consumers benefit from the best conventional treatments without hassle. Their main goal is to give customers an effortless experience by combining traditional knowledge with cutting-edge technology, making sure they get a luxurious living at affordable prices while still maintaining high-quality standards of the products as they are free of sulphates parabens LLP or animal testing - all in one convenient package!

    The BIG NEWS is that after the success of its hair care brand, it is coming up with its skincare range as well. This will be exciting to see what new and innovative they have in store for all loyal customers!

    Operational Excellence

    Hair oils can be a bit tricky to use and most of them are not very effective. The Tru Hair Oil team knew that their product would appeal more if it had an innovative feature, so they created the first patented Ayurvedic Heater which heats the oil to about 65 degrees in around 4 minutes. This prevents any scalding or burning while providing optimal benefits for your hair!

    They also conducted research which showed that people need to be made aware of the right ingredients for their hair and they need clarification about which product to buy. This insight helped them come up with a Free Hair Analysis.

    What is 3-Factor Hair Analysis?

    3-Factor hair analysis is an algorithm developed by Ayurvedic Doctors to help consumers choose the right ingredients for their hair depending on body type, hair type, and demography. It identifies your root problem and provides you with a personalised hair kit that includes a free customised natural supplement specifically designed based on yours!

    Conclusion

    From what we know about it, Ayurveda seems like a great way to maintain both your physical and mental well-being! The company provides 16+ products as part of its extensive range which includes topical hair oils with heaters and natural supplements tailored specifically towards meeting nutritional needs internally.

    They're not just about making money! The company has teamed up with an Indian non-profit organization “Humanity Foundation India” to help educate rural girls. And what better way than by donating 5% of each transaction made on their website?

    Disclaimer: This is a featured content

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2022, 5:49 PM IST
