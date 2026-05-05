Driven by strong AI demand, Taiwan's Hon Hai (Foxconn) reported its highest-ever April sales of US$26.33 billion, up almost 30% year-on-year. The first four months also saw a similar surge, with sales reaching US$93.69 billion.

Taiwan-based manufacturing giant Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. on Tuesday reported its highest-ever sales for April, up almost 30 per cent from a year earlier, driven by strong global demand for artificial intelligence applications, according to FocusTaiwan CNA English News.

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In a statement, iPhone assembler Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn on the global market, said it posted US$26.33 billion in consolidated sales, up 29.74 per cent from a year earlier and 3.53 per cent from a month earlier.

In the first four months of this year, Hon Hai, which has stepped up efforts to roll out AI servers to diversify its production portfolio, generated US$93.69 billion in consolidated sales, up 29.7 per cent from a year earlier.

Divisional Performance Breakdown

Compared with a year earlier, Hon Hai said its cloud and networking division posted significant sales growth due to strong AI cloud momentum, while its electronic components division also recorded rising sales with an increase in shipments.

Hon Hai said its computing division also saw robust sales growth in April on an increase in orders, but its smart consumer electronics division reported a mild decline in revenue.

Month-on-Month Comparison

On a month-to-month basis, Hon Hai said, its cloud and networking and electronic components divisions reported growth in revenue in April by taking advantage of AI momentum, but the computing division's sales remained flat.

The smart consumer division saw sales fall slightly from a month earlier in April due to a relatively high comparison base in March, the company said.

Second Quarter Outlook

Hon Hai noted that the second quarter is a traditional slow season for the information and communications technology industry, as its major products are in a transition period.

However, AI server rack growth momentum is expected to help the company offset slow season effects in the April-June period, Hon Hai said, adding that based on orders received, sales for the second quarter could grow year-on-year and sequentially.

Hon Hai has scheduled an investor conference for May 14 to detail its first quarter results and give further guidance for the second quarter and for 2026 as a whole.

Record First Quarter Performance

For the first quarter, Hon Hai, which currently has roughly 40 per cent of the global AI market, reported its highest-ever first quarter sales of US$67.42 billion in consolidated sales, citing an increase in shipments in cloud and networking devices as part of the ongoing AI boom, FocusTaiwan CNA English News reported. (ANI)