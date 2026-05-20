Hindustan Power signed a 25-year Power Supply Agreement with MP Power Management Company Limited to provide 800 MW of power from its upcoming unit in Anuppur, Madhya Pradesh. The supply, set to begin in 2031, marks a major addition to the state.

Hindustan Power has signed a Power Supply Agreement (PSA) with MP Power Management Company Limited for the supply of 800 MW power from its upcoming unit in Anuppur, Madhya Pradesh, marking a major addition to the state's long-term energy capacity expansion plans.

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According to a press release issued by Hindustan Power, the agreement has been facilitated through its subsidiary, Anuppur Powerprojects Private Limited, and power supply from the project is scheduled to commence from 2031. The company said the PSA has been structured for a period of 25 years, with an option to extend it by another five years. The project has been awarded under the DBFOO (Design, Build, Finance, Own and Operate) model.

A Milestone in Expansion Strategy

Commenting on the development, Ratul Puri, Chairman of Hindustan Power, said, "This agreement represents an important milestone in Hindustan Power's ongoing expansion strategy and reaffirms our long-term focus on the power sector. As India continues to witness rapid economic and industrial growth, the demand for dependable baseload power will remain critical."

He further said, "This PSA reinforces our long-standing commitment to the state. It reflects confidence in our execution capabilities and our ability to deliver efficient, large-scale power infrastructure through advanced ultra-supercritical technology."

Boosting Regional Growth and Energy Security

The company said the project is expected to strengthen Hindustan Power's contribution toward meeting Madhya Pradesh's growing energy demand, while also supporting India's broader power infrastructure expansion. The release added that the development is likely to support regional economic growth, generate employment opportunities and improve long-term power availability across the state.

Highlighting the importance of reliable power infrastructure, Puri said, "India's growing economic ambitions require dependable and scalable power infrastructure alongside the energy transition. At Hindustan Power, we remain focused on supporting the country's rising energy demand through reliable, efficient, affordable and future-ready generation capacity that contributes to long-term energy security."

Hindustan Power in Madhya Pradesh

Hindustan Power said it entered India's transitional energy sector in 2008 and commissioned its Anuppur power project in phases during 2015 and 2016, establishing its operational presence in Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)