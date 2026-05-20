The Ministry of Textiles launched the official mobile app for Bharat Tex 2026, a major textile exhibition in July. The app will help global buyers, exhibitors, and visitors connect, schedule meetings, and access event information.

The Ministry of Textiles on Wednesday launched the official mobile app for Bharat Tex 2026 to help buyers, exhibitors, delegates and visitors connect, schedule meetings and access event information ahead of the textile exhibition scheduled in July.

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Bharat Tex 2026 App Features and Purpose

Neelam Shami Rao, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, launched the Bharat Tex 2026 Event App, which has been designed as a single digital platform for participants attending the four-day event at Bharat Mandapam.

The app has been introduced to support business matchmaking, improve visitor experience and manage large-scale participation expected at the event, which will bring together global buyers, exhibitors and trade visitors.

Enhanced Networking and Information

The platform will allow users to discover exhibitors, book meetings, access conference schedules, navigate the venue and receive live updates. It also includes an AI Smart Assistant that will provide round-the-clock information related to the event, venue and sessions.

The app will also support structured networking by enabling exhibitors, buyers and delegates to schedule meetings, manage requests and capture business leads through QR-based badge scanning.

About Bharat Tex 2026

According to the ministry, the app is part of Bharat Tex 2026's digital-first approach and aims to make business interactions more efficient during the event.

Bharat Tex 2026 is being organised by the Bharat Tex Trade Federation, a consortium of 11 textile export promotion councils and industry bodies, with support from the Ministry of Textiles.

Event Scale and Scope

The event will be held from July 14 to 17 at Bharat Mandapam and is expected to attract over 7,000 international buyers and more than 1.3 lakh trade visitors from across the textile industry.

It will showcase India's textile value chain, including fibres, yarns, fabrics, apparel, technical textiles, handlooms, handicrafts and sustainable manufacturing technologies. (ANI)