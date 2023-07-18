Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Hindenburg's report an attempt to damage reputation': Gautam Adani at AGM

    Adani used the platform to defend the company's integrity and counter the allegations put forth by Hindenburg Research. His remarks emphasized the significance of the situation and the impact it had on the company's plans and operations.

    Hindenburg report an attempt to damage reputation': Gautam Adani at AGM AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 18, 2023, 11:41 AM IST

    During the 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Adani Enterprises, Gautam Adani, the founder took the opportunity to address the allegations made by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research. Adani accused Hindenburg of attempting to tarnish the company's reputation with a report that he described as a combination of "targeted misinformation and discredited allegations."

    In a video message delivered at the AGM, Adani mentioned that a US-based short-seller published a report aimed at shorting Adani Group's stocks at a time when they were preparing to launch the largest follow-on public offering in India's history. Although Adani did not explicitly name Hindenburg Research, it was clear that his remarks were directed towards the Nathan Anderson-founded firm.

    Supreme Court agrees to hear Rahul Gandhi's plea to stay conviction in defamation case on July 21

    Adani used the platform to defend the company's integrity and counter the allegations put forth by Hindenburg Research. His remarks emphasized the significance of the situation and the impact it had on the company's plans and operations.

    During the period when he was considered the third-richest person globally and the wealthiest individual in Asia, the industrialist refuted the allegations put forth in Hindenburg Research's report.

    He labeled the report as a combination of "targeted misinformation and discredited allegations." He clarified that most of these allegations date back to the years between 2004 and 2015, which were previously addressed and resolved by the authorities.

    He deemed the report as a deliberate and malicious attempt to tarnish the reputation of the Adani Group.

    'PM Modi govt, UP CM Adityanath are on target': Mumbai's traffic control room receives threat messages

    The report, published in January, accused the Adani Group of orchestrating what Hindenburg described as the "largest con in corporate history." However, both the Adani Group and its billionaire founder vehemently denied these allegations.

    In India, the accusations sparked a significant political controversy, with opposition parties collectively demanding an investigation by a joint parliamentary committee (JPC). They also raised concerns about the perceived silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging favoritism towards Adani due to their shared state (Gujarat) and familiarity with each other.

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2023, 11:41 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Petrol and diesel price today July 18 Check latest rates in Mumbai Bangalore Chennai and other cities gcw

    Petrol and diesel price today, July 18: Check latest rates in Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai and other cities

    Petrol and diesel price today July 17 Check latest rates in Mumbai Bangalore Chennai and other cities gcw

    Petrol and diesel price today, July 17: Check latest rates in Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai and other cities

    Petrol and diesel price today July 16 Check new rates in Mumbai Bangalore Chennai and other cities gcw

    Petrol and diesel price today, July 16: Check new rates in Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai and other cities

    Petrol and diesel price today, July 15: Check new rates in Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai and other cities AJR

    Petrol and diesel price today, July 15: Check new rates in Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai and other cities

    Google Pay introduces UPI Lite users can make payments without PIN Here is how you can enable it gcw

    Google Pay introduces UPI Lite, users can make payments without PIN; Here's how you can enable it

    Recent Stories

    Congress leaders sonia gandhi, rahul gandhi, mallikarjun kharge pay last respects to former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy in Bengaluru anr

    Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi pay last respects to former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy in Bengaluru

    Flipkart sale iPhone 12 available for Rs 15700 ahead of Nothing Phone 2 sale Know how to grab Apple smartphone gcw

    iPhone 12 available for Rs 15,700 on Flipkart; Know how to grab Apple smartphone

    7 ways to reduce LDL (bad) cholesterol naturally RBA EAI

    7 ways to reduce LDL (bad) cholesterol naturally

    2019 Kodagu floods victims still await help that government promised vkp

    2019 Kodagu floods victims still await help that government promised

    Christopher Nolan did not use atom bomb in 'Oppenheimer', says its 'flattering' and 'scary' MSW

    Christopher Nolan did not use atom bomb in 'Oppenheimer', says its 'flattering' and 'scary'

    Recent Videos

    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind WATCH AJR

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral WATCH AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral | WATCH

    Video Icon