    'PM Modi govt, UP CM Adityanath are on target': Mumbai's traffic control room receives threat messages

    Earlier, a 23-year-old man from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly sending threatening WhatsApp messages to their helpline number. The messages claimed that bombs would be detonated in Mumbai's Andheri-Kurla area on the evening of June 24, as well as in Pune.

    First Published Jul 18, 2023, 10:24 AM IST

    Mumbai's traffic control room on Tuesday (July 18) received a message, threatening that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are on target. The accused also threatened to be ready for another 26/11 terrorist attack. Mumbai Police has registered a case under section 509 (2) of the IPC has been registered against the unknown.

    The Mumbai Police are no strangers to receiving threat calls, as they have encountered similar situations in the past.

    Additionally, the accused demanded a sum of Rs 2 lakh to prevent the explosions. Investigation into the matter revealed that the motive behind these threats was the suspect's dire financial condition, as he aimed to extort money from the police.

    The arrested individual has been identified as Darvesh Rajbhar, also known as Rahul. The Mumbai Police control room received five WhatsApp messages on Thursday, all originating from a single phone number, detailing the planned bombings.

    The swift action by the Mumbai Police led to the arrest of the accused, ensuring the safety and security of the targeted areas.

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2023, 11:16 AM IST
